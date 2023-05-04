With his contract expiring at the end of the season, James Milner is set to end an eight-year stint at Liverpool in just four weeks’ time.

Milner is edging closer to what will surely be the final move of his career.

With the midfielder currently doing his coaching badges, there has long been talk that the Englishman could move into a coaching role at Anfield, but instead, he looks set to leave on a free transfer at the end of his contract.

For Football Insider, Merseyside journalist David Lynch reports that Milner “has elected to end an eight-year stay at Anfield when his contract expires at the end of the season rather than pen a 12-month extension.”

The 37-year-old’s most likely destination is Brighton, who have “all but done” a deal for Milner, according to the reliable Melissa Reddy, of Sky Sports.

If Milner were to leave, Liverpool would be weakened further, numbers-wise, in midfield.

A deal between Brighton and Liverpool for Milner could potentially work in the Reds’ favour as they chase Brighton‘s Alexis Mac Allister.

Fabrizio Romano wrote in the Guardian: Liverpool’s pursuit of Mac Allister has led them to present details of their financial proposal and project to the Argentina international.

“Although talks are advancing, there is no agreement for the 24-year-old, who is expected to leave Brighton.”

While his minutes have gradually decreased as the years have gone on, Milner is still considered an important part of the dressing room.

Able to play in multiple positions, he has been a go-to man for Jurgen Klopp since the manager’s arrival, just a few months after Milner’s in 2016.

He is known to set the standards in training, working tirelessly to maintain his fitness and ensure his teammates follow his example.

With Roberto Firmino also set to leave at the end of the campaign, it will be an emotional afternoon at Anfield on May 20, as Liverpool play their final home game of the season against Aston Villa.