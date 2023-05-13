Leicester are next for the much-improved Liverpool as they look to make it seven straight wins, to keep the pressure on Newcastle and Man United.

The Reds won the reverse fixture 2-1 courtesy of two own goals from Foxes defender Wout Faes, but the hosts have won five of the last eight meetings at the King Power Stadium.

Form is on Liverpool’s side while Leicester battle for their lives at the foot of the table, and could be vital for either manager.

After using the nine-day gap between fixtures for a break in Barcelona, the players are well-rested so fans can expect a full-strength Liverpool side on Monday evening.

Here’s how Liverpool could line up.

Team news

Here is the manager’s update from his pre-match press conference on Friday morning:

Roberto Firmino is “nearly there” but will not feature vs. Leicester

Naby Keita is a confirmed “no” from the manager, for this one

Liverpool’s XI vs. Leicester

Following a run of six games in 28 days that ended at home to Brentford, Klopp has the luxury of a welcome break prior to the Leicester trip.

Cody Gakpo was dropped into midfield by the manager in Liverpool’s last outing, at Anfield, but is likely to return to the front of the pack on Monday night.

Curtis Jones has made the left central midfield spot his own during the Reds’ winning run and there is no reason for that not to continue against the Foxes.

Darwin Nunez enjoyed back-to-back starts prior to the mini-break but failed to impress, and looks the most likely of the fully fit forwards to miss out, on this occasion.

This is how the Reds could shape up:

Jordan Henderson joins Jones and Fabinho in midfield

Gakpo operates in the false nine role

Diogo Jota plays wide left instead of Luis Diaz

If that is the case, Liverpool would line up as follows:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Despite the break, there are still alternatives for the boss should he opt to shuffle the pack.

Gakpo’s trial in midfield against Brentford could be replicated, allowing Klopp to field four of his main forwards against the relegation-threatened hosts.

Having started just one of Liverpool’s last eight matches, Harvey Elliott will also be keen to regain his place but would be less likely to start if Gakpo were to play in midfield.

With this in mind, we could see something like this instead:

Henderson to partner Fabinho in a midfield two, with Gakpo helping out

Nunez playing through the middle

The back four to remain the same

Here’s how this alternate team could look:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dik, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Gakpo, Jota; Nunez

It is a healthy position for Liverpool to have players who will feel they deserve a place but can’t get into the team.

Competition for places is something that helped drive Liverpool on when they were so successful last season, across four competitions.