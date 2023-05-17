Liverpool Women’s Missy Bo Kearns was left “speechless” after a new mural of the midfielder was unveiled in Anfield.

It has been a good week for Scousers playing for Liverpool.

After Curtis Jones and Trent Alexander-Arnold both scored for the Reds on Monday, Kearns added her name to the list of Liverpool-born players enjoying themselves.

Thanks to a new mural, painted by Paul Curtis, Kearns has been immortalised in art, with her face now adorning the side of a house on Tancred Road in Anfield.

Wow speechless. Thank you to everyone of you who made this possible ?? pic.twitter.com/xvrwqar9yQ — Missy Bo Kearns (@bokearnsxxx) May 16, 2023

The work, paid for by the Welcome Back Fund and commissioned by Liverpool FC Women Supporters Club, depicts Kearns kissing the Women’s Championship trophy after Liverpool were promoted back to the top flight last season.

The detail is immense and even presents Prenton Park, where the team play their home games, in the trophy’s reflection.

Reacting to the mural, Kearns wrote on Instagram: “Wow speechless. Thank you to everyone of you who made this possible.”

The England under-23 international was also recently voted Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association’s player of the season, for the Reds’ first campaign back in the Women’s Super League since being relegated in 2020.

Liverpool haven’t had it all their own way this year, losing 10 of their 20 matches so far, but there have been high points, notably their opening-day win over champions Chelsea and a recent victory against Man City.

Six wins in total have left Matt Beard’s side comfortably in mid table with two matches remaining this season.

Aswell as Kearns, another Liverpool favourite is being painted in Anfield this week.

Photos have shown how a mural for Roberto Firmino is coming along nicely ahead of his departure at the end of the season.

If anyone deserves a tribute like this, it is Bobby. He will be made up with it!