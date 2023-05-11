Thursday’s Liverpool FC news roundup brings updates on midfield targets Alexis Mac Allister and Manuel Ugarte, along with sporting director talks.

Mac Allister talks ‘advancing’ and Ugarte “will leave”

If reports abroad are to be believed, Liverpool are pushing forward with deals for two high-profile midfield targets ahead of the summer’s rebuild.

A move for Mac Allister is “advancing more and more,” according to TyC Sports journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, with their pitch to the Brighton midfielder “already under analysis.”

Liverpool have offered a five-year contract, with the player’s agent and father, Carlos, weighing up offers before a “final decision” is made upon the campaign’s conclusion.

Meanwhile, Portuguese newspaper O Jogo claim that the Reds are “positioned to welcome” Ugarte to England after talks between the Uruguayan’s agent and Sporting CP this week.

“It’s almost certain that he won’t stay,” representative Jorge Chijane said. “It’s sure he’ll leave.”

However, while Chijane expects the matter to be resolved “in 15 days,” he added that Liverpool are “not the only club” interested.

Elsewhere in the transfer market, Football Insider‘s David Lynch has confirmed the club’s interest in 34-year-old goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler.

Zieler, who has a year left on his terms at Hannover 96, would be eligible as a homegrown player due to his time at Man United.

3 things: Gronnemark, Henderson and Quansah

Throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark has announced his departure from Liverpool at the end of the season – which is his fifth on Merseyside

Jordan Henderson believes he still has a “good few years left” at the top, using Luka Modric and Karim Benzema as examples

Academy centre-back Jarell Quansah has been called up to the England squad for this month’s U20 World Cup in Argentina

Latest Liverpool FC News

Talks with sporting director Jorg Schmadtke are progressing, but Liverpool are yet to agree terms with the controversial German (WAZ)

Brentford are interested in Caoimhin Kelleher as a possible replacement for David Raya this summer (Sky Sports)

Liverpool scouts watched Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo in their 2-1 win over Rennes on Saturday – he’s available for €45 million this summer (Fabrizio Romano)

What’s happening elsewhere?

Real Madrid are not content with their likely signing of Jude Bellingham this summer – with the club also set to “revive their long-term interest” in Kylian Mbappe (Telegraph)

An unnamed Saudi club is willing to offer Hugo Lloris a contract worth over £300,000 a week…for some reason (The Athletic)

Dom Solanke says beating Liverpool in March gave Bournemouth the “ultimate confidence” to fight relegation (MOTDx)

Video of the day and match of the night

Trent Alexander-Arnold speaks openly on his Liverpool debut, Champions League success, the rivalry with Man City and being “one of the best players in the world” here.

Tonight brings both Europa League semi-finals, with Juventus vs. Sevilla on BT Sport 2 and Roma vs. Bayer Leverkusen on BT Sport 3 at 8pm (BST).

Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen are the ones to watch, as the Spaniard pushes for a major European final in his first season as a senior manager.