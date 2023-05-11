Jordan Henderson is confident he still has plenty to offer Liverpool over the coming seasons as he gets closer to the end of his playing career.

The skipper will turn 33 this summer as he approaches the conclusion of his 12th season at the club, with his current deal not due to expire until the summer of 2025.

Henderson joined from Sunderland in 2011 for around £20 million and was handed the captain’s armband upon Steven Gerrard’s departure in 2015.

Speaking ahead of his side’s trip to Leicester on Monday night, Henderson declared that he still feels he is in “really good” physical condition as he enters what would typically be described as the twilight years of a footballer’s career.

“I feel really good still physically, to be honest,” the midfielder told Sky Sports.

“Of course, as you get a bit older you need to look at the one per cent details, your recovery around games and things like that, especially when you’re playing every three days.”

The England international has made 40 appearances for the Reds so far this season and his involvement within the squad looks to be as consistent as ever.

He has lifted every major honour available to him as Liverpool captain, including the Champions League trophy in 2019 and the illusive 19th league title in 2020.

“I feel in good shape, I feel as though when you look at the modern-day player that age gap for retirement is always going higher,” he continued.

“In midweek, you’ve got Modric and Benzema and players like that playing at a high level at 37 and look physically very good.

“So I feel I’ve got at least a good few years left in me yet and I’m ready for a new challenge again come next season.”

Henderson’s current deal would see him remain at Anfield beyond his 35th birthday after signing a new long-term contract back in 2021.

Any extension to that would almost certainly see the skipper end his career at Liverpool and it appears he remains confident that his body could allow him to do just that.

Jurgen Klopp will no doubt look to strengthen his midfield this summer in order to bounce back from a disappointing campaign.

But the imminent departure of vice-captain James Milner will inevitably leave an even greater portion of leadership responsibility at Henderson’s door next season.