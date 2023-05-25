It was another busy news day for Liverpool on Thursday, including updates on the futures of Alexis Mac Allister, Mason Mount and Roberto Firmino.

Another Mac Allister update

At the weekend, there were huge claims from Argentina that the deal to bring Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool was “already complete.”

TyC Sports reported that the Brighton midfielder had agreed a “multi-year contract” and that the Reds would pay “close to £70 million” for his services.

This was followed up two days later by newspaper La Nacion, who claimed the fee would, in fact, be closer to £60 million, with Mac Allister’s £100,000-a-week deal tying him down for five years with the option of another 12 months.

Thursday saw TyC Sports’ German Garcia Grova dial things back slightly, as he reported that, though terms had been agreed with Mac Allister earlier in May, the player was due to meet with Brighton to discuss his options that afternoon.

“Mac Allister’s agents will put the proposals on the table,” he wrote on Twitter, adding that “the one from Liverpool is the firmest and most advanced.”

It is, of course, unlikely any developments will be made until after this weekend’s Premier League closer – though Brighton are now already guaranteed to finish sixth.

Kelleher, Firmino and two centre-back links!

Roberto Firmino is in talks with Real Madrid over a possible move to the Bernabeu when his contract is up, according to Spanish publication Sport. A move to LaLiga could suit him, to be fair…

Despite Jurgen Klopp‘s claims he would not be sold, Liverpool are “braced for offers” for Caoimhin Kelleher with Tottenham, Brighton and Brentford all interested, reports David Lynch for Football Insider.

A Bola have named the Reds as interested in centre-back Goncalo Inacio of Sporting CP, who are now seemingly open to negotiating a structured deal in the region of his €45 million (£39m) release clause.

Meanwhile, German publication kicker claim Liverpool have enquired into the availability of Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard, as their tentative pursuit of a new auxiliary centre-back continues.

Around This Is Anfield

Mason Mount is now “leaning towards” a move to Man United over Liverpool – with Chelsea‘s new price tag of £85 million no doubt putting us off anyway!

Gareth Southgate has insisted Trent Alexander-Arnold has always been in his plans, and hinted he could emulate his new hybrid role for England.

A peach of a free-kick from Liverpool loanee Leighton Clarkson has pushed Aberdeen into Europe – and there’s now a chance he’ll stay!

Manuel Ugarte, who the Portuguese press were convinced was on his way to Anfield, is now joining PSG amid interest from Chelsea, Spurs and Villa.

Latest Liverpool FC news

Liverpool academy winger Ranel Young has signed his first professional contract with the club (LFC)

Blackburn director of football Gregg Broughton insists Tyler Morton was “selected on merit,” not because of any clause in their loan deal with Liverpool (Lancs Live)

While releasing seven players this summer, Liverpool FC Women have signed Yana Daniels and Jasmine Matthews to new contracts (BBC Sport)

Video of the day and match of the night

On the anniversary of Istanbul, why not catch up with this story from Jerzy Dudek?

There’s only one to watch tonight for us, with Man United vs. Chelsea live on Sky Sports at 8pm (BST).

If United lose – and that seems unlikely given Chelsea‘s record – the top-four battle will go down to the final day…