Liverpool’s pursuit of Mason Mount has been dealt a significant blow, with reports suggesting he now favours a move to Man United this summer.

The Chelsea midfielder has been the subject of interest from the Reds as Jurgen Klopp strengthens his midfield options ahead of next season.

According to numerous new reports, however, it appears increasingly likely that Mount will be playing his football elsewhere should he leave Stamford Bridge in the summer.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has indicated that the 24-year-old is “leaning towards” a switch to Old Trafford, with the Guardian reporting that the Red Devils have “stepped up” their interest in the player.

The Daily Mail have suggested that talks are set to take place over a potential move, but Man United’s proposed £55 million offer is unlikely to meet Chelsea‘s demands.

With Mount entering the final year of his Chelsea contract, buying clubs will be hoping to agree a fee significantly lower than the reported £85 million asking price.

While Liverpool’s need for midfield reinforcements is no secret, any deal approaching that figure is likely to be something the club ultimately walk away from – rightly so.

It comes just days after Ornstein himself explained that “most transfer groundwork [is] done” already by Liverpool, with Chelsea writer Bobby Vincent saying that Mount was “more likely to join Liverpool” than remain at Stamford Bridge.

Incoming Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is said to be a big fan of the England international, but new terms are still yet to be agreed despite ongoing negotiations.

Liverpool will be looking to bring in several new midfielders in the upcoming transfer window, with Alexis Mac Allister remaining at the top of the shopping list.

Earlier this month it was reported that the Reds “still want” Mount despite growing links to the Argentine World Cup winner, but the recent direction of travel suggests that it could be one and not the other.

Whether Liverpool will be perturbed by Man United‘s interest in Mount is still to be seen, but the manager isn’t known for waiting around for players who have expressed a desire to head elsewhere.

The midfield summer business remains a guessing game for the time being, but a player who once looked at the top of Liverpool’s list of targets looks to now have other ideas.