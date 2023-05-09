Mason Mount is said to still be on Liverpool’s radar for this summer despite growing links to Alexis Mac Allister.

The Chelsea midfielder was reported to be “increasingly likely” to join the Reds last month but the speculation has cooled somewhat amid rumours over Liverpool’s interest in Mac Allister.

football.london have indicated that Mount remains a target for the Reds in the upcoming transfer window even though the club look well-placed to “beat” Chelsea to the signature of the Brighton midfielder.

Reliable Chelsea journalist Bobby Vincent wrote that a potential signing of Mac Allister “will not impact” their attempts to bring Mount to the club.

Liverpool are looking to add both quality and depth to their midfield this summer and it appears that the pursuits of Mount and Mac Allister are not mutually exclusive.

Vincent also revealed that Chelsea‘s efforts to sign the Argentine have lessened after it became clear that Liverpool were the “clear front-runners” to land the player.

Earlier this month it was reported that the Reds were intensifying their attempts to bring the World Cup winner to Anfield, with his father and agent insisting last month that the Brighton No. 10 will be “playing for another team” next season.

In the meantime, it looks as though the Reds are continuing to try and lure Mount away from Stamford Bridge with talks over a new deal at Chelsea still stalling.

Vincent reported that Chelsea would look to recoup around £70 million for the 24-year-old, but with his contract up in the summer of 2024 Liverpool will certainly be looking to agree a fee significantly below that figure.

Jurgen Klopp will be keen to bolster his midfield this summer as he looks to bounce back from a disappointing 2022/23 campaign.

There have been no shortage of rumours for potential signings in that area, with Ryan Gravenberch and Manuel Ugarte among the names to have been talked up in recent weeks.

Liverpool look almost certain to add multiple reinforcements ahead of next season and it appears that both Mac Allister and Mount are on that list of targets.