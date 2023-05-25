Liverpool Women have announced the departures of six squad members ahead of the side’s final game of the season against Man United.

The club confirmed with a statement on their official website that a number of fringe players will leave this summer upon the expiry of their current contracts.

Megan Campbell, Carla Humphrey, Leighanne Robe and Rhiannon Roberts will all exit the Reds at the end of the campaign after playing varying roles in helping Liverpool secure their Women’s Super League status for 2023/24.

They will be joined by the club’s record appearance holder, with academy graduate Ashley Hodson set to depart after registering 135 games for the club across her nine-year stay.

The midfielder was part of the side which delivered the Women’s Championship title and secured promotion to the top flight in 2021/22, but has spent this season on loan at Birmingham.

Charlotte Clarke will also leave at the end of the season having not registered a league appearance in 2022/23.

Speaking on the upcoming departures, manager Matt Beard offered his best wishes to all six players and thanked them for their contributes to the club.

“I know our fans will join me in wishing all the players moving on the very best of luck in the future. It is a natural part of football for squads to evolve and change but we will be following their future progress with great interest,” said Beard.

“I’m pleased we have a final game on Saturday for the supporters to pay tribute to their work both in matches, on the training pitch and as part of the group.”

The Reds will host Man United this weekend looking to deny their rivals the Women’s Super League title as they close out the season at Prenton Park.

A win would deny the visitors the chance to leapfrog Chelsea on the final day, with the league-leaders sitting two points clear of Man United going into the weekend’s fixtures.