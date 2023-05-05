Your daily round-up of news today has transfer stories, injury updates and buildup to Liverpool vs. Brentford.

Mac Allister price set as defender linked

Liverpool are reported to be plotting a move for Brighton‘s Alexis Mac Allister, as they target more than one midfielder in the summer transfer market.

The reliable journalist, Melissa Reddy of Sky Sports, has reported that “Brighton will expect offers well in excess of” £70 million.

Moses Caicedo, who also plays for Brighton, would cost a similar amount and was described as “on the wishlist” of Liverpool.

With the Reds pulling out of the race for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham because of his £130 million price tag, Liverpool will be hoping for a cheaper option.

While £70 million is still a good chunk of Liverpool’s transfer budget, there is the potential Liverpool to establish a relationship with Brighton, as James Milner goes in the other direction on a free transfer.

Central defence could be another area Liverpool look to strengthen this summer, with a centre-back linked on Friday.

French newspaper Le Parisien reported that “the Reds have already started talks to find out the feasibility of” a deal for Goncalo Ignacio.

The writer for Le Parisien, Benjamin Quarez, added that the Sporting Lisbon defender has a release clause of €45 million.

An injury update

Diogo Jota has only been in light training this week and could miss the Brentford match

Jordan Henderson is also a doubt but Klopp said his injury will “not be a big thing”

Thiago has had surgery to rectify a hip problem and should return for pre-season

Latest Liverpool FC news

Jurgen Klopp has said he “would’ve loved longer” with Milner – unless it were as a player-coach, surely it’s time to move on

Liverpool have been accused of deflecting blame onto supporters after they confirmed ‘God Save the Queen’ will be played at Anfield, on Saturday

The new home kit has been released and it looks lovely – the price is less pleasing, though

Latest chat from elsewhere

UEFA say they have “brought in measures to enhance the existing safeguards for fans” – you can read the full details here

Dale Johnson of ESPN reports that Tom Cairney’s allegation that Stuart Attwell, the referee said Liverpool’s penalty shouldn’t have been awarded vs. Fulham, “definitely isn’t true”

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has described Liverpool as “unlucky” not to have won more honours in recent years – we agree, Thomas

Video of the day

Behind the scenes at the Reds’ home kit photoshoot is always an entertaining watch! Some great craic between Robbo, Joel, Salah and co.

Match of the night is Bayer Leverkusen v FC Koln:

Kicking off at 7.30pm (BST), the match is being broadcast on Sky Sports Football YouTube and provides an opportunity for Reds to see former-Liverpool favourite Xabi Alonso in his new role as manager of Leverkusen.

The Spaniard has recently been linked to the Tottenham job.