Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Jordan Henderson is a doubt for Liverpool’s match against Brentford on Saturday evening.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday, Klopp explained that the Reds’ captain underwent a scan on Thursday

“Hendo, had a scan yesterday,” said Klopp. “[It] will not be a big thing but maybe rule him out tomorrow [Saturday].”

Henderson joins Diogo Jota as a doubt for the match, with the Portuguese struggling with an ongoing back issue that has meant he hasn’t started the last two matches.

Jota took part in training on Thursday, but that was only light training and not involving physical contact.

There was slightly better news on Roberto Firmino, with the soon-to-depart forward expected back in team training next week, hopefully.

“Bobby is not yet in team training,” said Klopp. “We hope he can start next week.”

On Thiago‘s season-ending injury, Klopp revealed that the Spaniard has now undergone surgery on the hip issue, which is the same one that kept him sidelined for eight league games earlier this year.

Klopp said that the reason for undergoing surgery now is so that Thiago will be back in time for pre-season in July.

“That’s why we do it now,” he said.

Klopp was also asked about the fitness of Naby Keita, but predictably the midfielder continues to be sidelined. His last appearance for the club will be the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace in February.