★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Midfielder who left Liverpool in January signs off season with stunning free-kick

After 16 years, midfielder Jake Cain left Liverpool in January, and in the final game of the season at Swindon he netted a stunning first goal.

The bank holiday weekend brought the conclusion of the Football League campaign proper, with clubs across England learning their fate.

For 12 clubs, that meant booking a place in the playoffs – to take place later this month – which included Conor Bradley at Bolton and Vitezslav Jaros at Stockport County.

Others, though, simply played out the final game of a long season, which was the case for three former Liverpool players at Swindon Town.

Centre-backs Tom Clayton and Tom Brewitt both started along with midfielder Cain as Swindon took on Crawley in a 2-1 win at the County Ground.

It was Cain’s 16th appearance and ninth start since swapping Liverpool for Swindon in January, an undisclosed fee bringing an end to a 16-year association with his boyhood club.

And two minutes after Charlie Austin broke the deadlock, the 21-year-old was on hand to make it 2-0 with a stunning free-kick.

Stepping up from all of 30 yards out, Cain arrowed a left-footed drive above the wall, beyond goalkeeper Corey Addai and into the top corner.

The goal was his first in a fledging senior career that also took in a spell on loan at Newport County last season, and ensured Swindon finished 10th in League Two.

“I was due a goal!” he told Swindon’s official website after the game.

“I’ve had a few testers this season, I’ve hit the bar twice and luckily it was in a perfect position today to hit it and I’ve put it in the top corner.

“I was delighted with that and hopefully there’ll be many more next season.”

Cain added: “I’ve been connecting with them well and I’m confident in them. As soon as I hit it I knew it was in.”

Though a long-term role eluded him at Liverpool, Cain did feature once at first-team level as Neil Critchley led a youthful side to a 1-0 victory over Shrewsbury in an FA Cup replay in 2020.

He also made the bench 11 times last season and once this time out prior to his move to Swindon – but now he looks to be settling as a firm fixture with his new club.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks