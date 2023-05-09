After 16 years, midfielder Jake Cain left Liverpool in January, and in the final game of the season at Swindon he netted a stunning first goal.

The bank holiday weekend brought the conclusion of the Football League campaign proper, with clubs across England learning their fate.

For 12 clubs, that meant booking a place in the playoffs – to take place later this month – which included Conor Bradley at Bolton and Vitezslav Jaros at Stockport County.

Others, though, simply played out the final game of a long season, which was the case for three former Liverpool players at Swindon Town.

Centre-backs Tom Clayton and Tom Brewitt both started along with midfielder Cain as Swindon took on Crawley in a 2-1 win at the County Ground.

It was Cain’s 16th appearance and ninth start since swapping Liverpool for Swindon in January, an undisclosed fee bringing an end to a 16-year association with his boyhood club.

? Decent goal from ex-#LFC youngster Jake Cain (21) today, his first for Swindon on the final day of League Two. Left Liverpool after 16 years in January. Celebrated with two more alumni in Tom Clayton and Tom Brewitt. pic.twitter.com/gzcnVxwiA2 — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) May 8, 2023

And two minutes after Charlie Austin broke the deadlock, the 21-year-old was on hand to make it 2-0 with a stunning free-kick.

Stepping up from all of 30 yards out, Cain arrowed a left-footed drive above the wall, beyond goalkeeper Corey Addai and into the top corner.

The goal was his first in a fledging senior career that also took in a spell on loan at Newport County last season, and ensured Swindon finished 10th in League Two.

“I was due a goal!” he told Swindon’s official website after the game.

“I’ve had a few testers this season, I’ve hit the bar twice and luckily it was in a perfect position today to hit it and I’ve put it in the top corner.

“I was delighted with that and hopefully there’ll be many more next season.”

Cain added: “I’ve been connecting with them well and I’m confident in them. As soon as I hit it I knew it was in.”

Though a long-term role eluded him at Liverpool, Cain did feature once at first-team level as Neil Critchley led a youthful side to a 1-0 victory over Shrewsbury in an FA Cup replay in 2020.

He also made the bench 11 times last season and once this time out prior to his move to Swindon – but now he looks to be settling as a firm fixture with his new club.