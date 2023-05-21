Roberto Firmino has paid a visit to his new mural outside Anfield on Sunday morning, after becoming the latest Liverpool legend to have his career immortalised in paint.

The Brazilian netted a late equaliser in an emotional afternoon in which he made his final home appearance for the Reds, with his contract set to expire this summer.

Firmino arrived just four months before manager Jurgen Klopp and went on to lift every piece of silverware available to him during an eight-year spell with the club.

Shortly before his final Anfield appearance, a new mural was unveiled to pay tribute to the 31-year-old for his service and he has since made the trip to see the painting in all its glory.

The forward arrived to see the artwork on the corner of Rockfield Road and Anfield Road with his own eyes after Klopp described the gesture as “insane” during his post-Aston Villa press conference.

It is the latest in a series of murals across Anfield designed to pay homage to some of Liverpool’s greatest players.

The painting features two images of the striker from his Reds career, along with the words ‘Si Senor’ in reference to one of the most popular Kop chants of the modern era.

Firmino travelled to the mural on the team bus, where he was serenaded by a group of supporters with another rendition of his famous song after it was heard on a loop throughout the stadium during the clash with Aston Villa.

Liverpool’s No. 9 joins the likes of Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jurgen Klopp and Ian Rush to be honoured in such a way, giving supporters another photo opportunity on matchdays.

The Brazilian informed Klopp back in March of his decision to leave the club upon the expiry of his contract and has since gone on to register three goals and an assist as he has approached the end of his Liverpool career.

His next move is yet to be confirmed, with Barcelona said to be among the favourites for the Brazilian’s signature as he prepares to leave on a free transfer.