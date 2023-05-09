Roberto Firmino may be leaving Liverpool this summer, but the legendary No. 9 has now been immortalised with his own mural outside Anfield.

The visit of Aston Villa marks the final time Firmino will play at Anfield as a Liverpool player, with the Brazilian set to depart on the expiry of his contract.

It comes after eight seasons on Merseyside, the majority of which were spent under Jurgen Klopp, becoming the manager’s most-used player.

His name has been sung around Anfield for years now, but ahead of his exit, a new mural has been unveiled in honour of Firmino.

It has been produced by local artists MurWalls, who have also painted tributes to the likes of Klopp, Jordan Henderson, Steven Gerrard, John Barnes and Ray Clemence among others.

Located on the the corner of Rockfield Road and Anfield Road, near to the King Harry pub and Mo Salah‘s mural, the Firmino mural is a two-minute walk from the stadium.

Accompanying two depictions of the striker are the words ‘Si Senor’, which have become synonymous with Firmino and were sung for over 20 minutes in the recent 3-0 win at Leicester.

Firmino is a unique player in Liverpool’s history, and undoubtedly one of the most important in this trophy-laden era under Klopp.

Only 40 have made more appearances for the Reds since the club was founded in 1892, with Firmino ahead of the likes of Graeme Souness, Alan Kennedy and Mark Lawrenson.

The 31-year-old has won the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup, the Club World Cup, the UEFA Super Cup and the Community Shield in his time at Anfield.

His departure will be a sad one, but supporters can now cherish their memories of Bobby with a trip to the mural.