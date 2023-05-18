★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Roberto Firmino’s Liverpool farewell: 50 of Bobby’s best photos

A maverick, a joy to behold and a dazzler. Roberto Firmino‘s time at Liverpool is to come to a close, but the memories he has given us will last a lifetime.

Yet another era is ending at Anfield as we bid farewell to our No. 9, a player who has underpinned the success of Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

And the manager said it best when he once questioned, “How can you not love Bobby Firmino?”

As selfless as they come with an intelligence that made him the perfect fit for the role Klopp carved out for him. And what about those celebrations, they were something else!

Let’s take a trip down memory lane, looking back at the best of Bobby.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 5, 2023: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring the seventh goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And where better to start than with his revered celebrations? “When he scores it’s always an extra bit of joy,” Klopp accurately surmised.

You think of Bobby, you think of karate kicks – and he even has Virgil van Dijk carrying on the legacy now!

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - Wednesday, October 12, 2022: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring his side's first equalising goal during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC at Ibrox Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 13, 2022: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring the third goal during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and SL Benfica at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Thursday, May 13, 2021: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring the third goal, his second of the game, during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring the fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was even better watching him do it within inches of his teammates…

Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with Trent Alexander-Arnold (second right) and Roberto Firmino (right) during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. (Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images)

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (right) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with Roberto Firmino during the UEFA Champions League, Semi Final First Leg match at Anfield, Liverpool.

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.

No one was safe!

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 14, 2022: Liverpool's Sadio Mané (L) celebrates with Roberto Firmino (R) after the FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw, Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho celebrates scoring his side's fifth goal of the game, Firmino celebrates (PA Images)

BRIGHTON AND HOVE, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 2, 2017: Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho Correia celebrates scoring the fourth goal with team-mates Roberto Firmino, Andy Robertson, captain Jordan Henderson during the FA Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the American Express Community Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

He has not been short of silverware to enjoy…

2EDWCJA Soccer Football - Champions League Final - Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - June 1, 2019 Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League Final REUTERS/Carl Recine

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - Wednesday, August 14, 2019: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino kisses the trophy after winning the Super Cup after the UEFA Super Cup match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Besiktas Park. Liverpool won 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

DOHA, QATAR - Saturday, December 21, 2019: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino and goalkeeper Alisson Becker kiss the trophy after the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final match between CR Flamengo and Liverpool FC at the Khalifa Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0 after extra time. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker (C) celebrates with team-mates Roberto Firmino (L) and Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' (R) and the Premier League trophy as the Reds are crowned Champions after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s three Brazilians Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho', Roberto Firmino and goalkeeper Alisson Becker with the Premier League trophy after as their side are crowned Champions after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 5-3. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 14, 2022: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino kisses the trophy as he celebrates after the FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw, Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 14, 2022: Liverpool's (L-R) Roberto Firmino, goalkeeper Alisson Becker and Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' celebrate with the trophy after the FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw, Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 29, 2022: Liverpool's goalkeeper Adrián San Miguel del Castillo takes a selfie with his team-mates Diogo Jota, Kostas Tsimikas, Ibrahima Konaté, Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho', Luis Díaz, Roberto Firmino and Thiago Alcântara along with the two trophies during a parade around the city after the club won the Cup Double, the FA Cup abd Football League Cup. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And we did not forget about his dance routines, though the exit of the Brazilian’s partners in crime saw the time between moves grow…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 17, 2019: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (C) celebrates scoring the second goal with team-mates Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (L) and Mohamed Salah (R) during the FA Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St. Mary's Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 9, 2019: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring the third goal with team-mate Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 1, 2018: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (right) celebrates scoring the second goal with team-mate Sadio Mane (left) during the FA Premier League match between Leicester City and Liverpool at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Boxing Day, Tuesday, December 26, 2017: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring the second goal with team-mate Philippe Coutinho Correia during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool and Swansea City at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 29, 2016: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring the fourth goal against Crystal Palace during the FA Premier League match at Selhurst Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game with team mate Liverpool's Jordan Henderson

That is not all that is synonymous with our Bobby, his wide smile, for example, lit up Anfield and beyond having truly come to life whenever he donned a Liverpool shirt.

Roberto Firmino celebrates with team-mate Joe Gomez (Alamy / PA Media)

WATFORD, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 16, 2021: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring the third goal, the second of his hat-trick, during the FA Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino celebrates on the podium during the trophy presentation as the Reds are crowned Champions after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Do we really have to say goodbye?

SALZBURG, AUSTRIA - Tuesday, December 10, 2019: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (hidden) celebrates scoring the second goal with team-mates as Roberto Firmino jumps ontop during the final UEFA Champions League Group E match between FC Salzburg and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the Champions League Quarter Final 2nd Leg match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: 10th April 2018. Picture credit should read: David Klein/Sportimage via PA Images

MARIBOR, SLOVENIA - Tuesday, October 17, 2017: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring the fifth goal with team-mate Dejan Lovren during the UEFA Champions League Group E match between NK Maribor and Liverpool at the Stadion Ljudski vrt. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Firmino’s unique flair has ensured he has not been shy in whipping off his top a time or two either.

In fact, no other player in the Premier League, since stats were first recorded from 2005/06, has been booked more for excessive celebrations than Firmino – he’s been shown a yellow card five times!

What a legacy.

STOKE-ON-TRENT, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 8, 2017: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring the second goal against Stoke City during the FA Premier League match at the Bet365 Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 29, 2016: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring the fourth goal against Crystal Palace during the FA Premier League match at Selhurst Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the FIFA Club World Cup final at the Khalifa International Stadium, Doha. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday December 21, 2019. See PA story SOCCER Liverpool. Photo credit should read: Adam Davy/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use. No use with any unofficial 3rd party logos. No manipulation of images. No video emulation

The Brazilian has certainly changed from 2015 to present day, it has been one hell of a journey…

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 21, 2015: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates the Manchester City own goal scored by Mangala during the Premier League match against Liverpool at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 1, 2016: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring the first equalising goal against Swansea City during the FA Premier League match at the Liberty Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Tuesday, April 10, 2018: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (centre) celebrates scoring the second goal with team-mate James Milner (right) during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Friday, April 5, 2019: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates 3-1 victory over Southampton after the FA Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at the St. Mary's Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team mate Roberto Firmino during the Premier League match at London Stadium. PA Image: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 28, 2021: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Sheffield United FC and Liverpool FC at Bramall Lane. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

NORWICH, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 14, 2021: Liverpool's Firmino during the FA Premier League match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 5, 2023: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring the seventh goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“Everybody loves Bobby, there is no doubt about it. How can you not?” Klopp once declared, and he’s right.

WATFORDF, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 16, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp congratulates hat-trick hero Roberto Firmino after the FA Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

NORWICH, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 14, 2021: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (R) celebrates with team-mate Mohamed Salah after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Thursday, January 23, 2020: Liverpool's match-winning goal-scorer Roberto Firmino (L) celebrates with goalkeeper Alisson Becker after the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. Liverpool wom 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 16, 2022: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk (L) celebrates with goal-scorer Roberto Firmino (R) after the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There always has been and always will be love for our No. 9.

DOHA, QATAR - Wednesday, December 18, 2019: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp (R) celebrates with match-winning goal-scorer Roberto Firmino after the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Semi-Final match between CF Monterrey and Liverpool FC at the Khalifa Stadium. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by Peter Powell/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 27, 2022: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (C) celebrates with team-mates Fábio Carvalho (L) and Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' (R) after scoring the seventh goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. Liverpool won 9-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Monday, May 15, 2023: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates with team-mates after the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 12, 2022: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Thank you for the memories, Bobby. You will be missed.

‘The best in the world his name is Bobby Firmino’.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks