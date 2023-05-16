Roberto Firmino was not able to take part in any of the on-field action on Monday but that did not stop fans serenading him, an act that was not lost on the No. 9.

The final countdown has, sadly, commenced on Firmino’s time left as a Red, and the travelling Kop made sure he felt the love at the King Power during the 3-0 victory.

In the second half, there was a loud and unwavering tribute to Firmino from the away end as ‘Si Senor’ echoed around the stadium for almost 20 minutes.

The camera panned to a grateful Firmino during the game before his team-mates then thrust him forward and joined in on the show of love after the final whistle.

There’s something that the Kop wants you to know…?? pic.twitter.com/YhfqCcSFfe — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 15, 2023

The scenes were simply brilliant and once the dust settled, the Brazilian took to Instagram to thank the fans for their “unbelievable affection.”

“Well done boys… What a great win tonight,” Firmino penned.

“I’m so grateful to God for the unbelievable affection and love with me and my family. Thank you all Reds.”

It was a brilliant tribute and it only promises to be more emotional on Saturday when Firmino bids Anfield farewell after eight trophy-laden years.

There is hope that the 31-year-old will be fit to feature against Aston Villa with Jurgen Klopp confirming the plan is to have Firmino back in team training on Wednesday.

“That’s my information. So now we have to see,” Klopp explained.

With Liverpool needing to maintain their winning streak there will be limited room for sentiment on the weekend, and that has not been lost on the manager.

“In the middle of everything, we have to win the game, we have to go for it,” Klopp told reporters.

“Around that, we want to show, really, the respect, appreciation and the love we feel for not only Bobby – Bobby as well – but for all the boys who will leave in the summer.”

It is going to be emotional, not sure if we’re ready to say goodbye just yet.