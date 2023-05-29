Roberto Firmino signed off on his time at Liverpool with two goals in his final two games, with his strike rate only bettered by Erling Haaland.

Sunday brought Firmino’s final game for the Reds, and he marked it with a goal that put his side 2-0 up in a wild 4-4 draw at Southampton.

The Brazilian was given a hero’s sendoff by the travelling Kop – along with the departing James Milner – with many left to ponder whether he is leaving too soon.

Firmino’s goals against Aston Villa and Southampton, on his timely return from injury, made 13 goals and five assists in 35 games in all competitions this season.

In the Premier League, his record was 11 goals and four assists in just 25 appearances, with only 13 players finding the back of the net more often.

None of those 11 efforts were from the penalty spot, and according to FBref, Haaland (1.2) was the only other player to average more non-penalty goals and assists per 90 than Firmino (1.11).

No other player averaged a non-penalty goal or assist every 90 minutes they played in this season’s top flight.

Callum Wilson (1.1) is the only other to do so when also factoring in penalties, with Mohamed Salah (0.85) the next-closest Liverpool player.

It was an impressive record from Firmino in his final campaign, with just three players – Harry Kane (+8.5), Haaland (+7.6) and Gabriel Martinelli (+5.7) – outperforming their rate of expected goals (xG) more than the Brazilian (+5.5).

In short, Firmino scored 5.5 more goals than he was expected to based on the quality of chances he shot from.

The No. 9 produced the highest rate of shots on target in the Premier League, with 64.1 percent, and only Jadon Sancho (0.29) and Taiwo Awoniyi (0.29) had a better rate of goals per shot than his 0.28.

Within the Liverpool squad, only Salah (30) and Darwin Nunez (15) netted more times than Firmino (13) in all competitions.

Across the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup, he averaged either a goal or assist once every 95 minutes.

Obrigado, Bobby!