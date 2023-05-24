There has been plenty going on the world of Liverpool as the Reds continue to prepare for Southampton.

When the madness will begin, if it hasn’t already

The Premier League has confirmed the dates for next season’s transfer windows, with clubs able to officially sign players from June 14 – the closing date is on September 1.

To go all Jim White on you, the window will ‘slam shut’ at 11pm that night and won’t open again until January 1, when clubs will be able to sign players for a month like usual.

Liverpool will hope to get their business done as close to June 14 as possible, in order to allow incomers to integrate properly ahead of the new season.

Jorg Schmadtke’s impending appointment as a sporting director of sorts will boost Liverpool’s activity and should get deals done quicker.

Journalist Florian Plettenberg reported that Schmadtke would be “mainly focused on the German market,” leading to speculation about Liverpool’s targets in Germany.

Excl. ? #Firmino: He prepared 200 gift boxes for his farewell. He gave them to his guests on Sunday evening in Liverpool – including club employees, teammates, friends and family. The gifts included a special shirt signed by him and a specially created perfume by Firmino.… pic.twitter.com/4i6gleHaOI — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 24, 2023

Roberto Firmino has given 200 personalised gifts to players and staff to show his appreciation – what we’d give for one of them!

The PGMOL are set to reject Liverpool’s complaints over the officiating decisions in the Aston Villa match – a board of old referees backing other referees

Man United “believe they have a strong chance of signing” Mason Mount, according to the Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg – convenient how other big clubs are now being linked, likely boosting the price

Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia is ‘admired’ by the Reds, according to Neil Jones of GOAL – the Saints also confirmed their third manager of the season, Ruben Selles, would be leaving after Sunday’s match

An international break to come

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been called up to the England squad by Gareth Southgate – would we, or he for that matter, have been too fussed if he had been left out?

Jordan Henderson has also been called up for England – you can find the full squad here

Meanwhile, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are to join England under-21s in preparation for the EUROs this summer

Former Liverpool winger Albert Riera has quit his managerial job at Olimpija Ljubljana, despite winning the double – he hinted at interference from the club’s board being the reason

Pep Guardiola has said he wants Man City‘s financial charges resolved “as soon as possible” – who’s going to be the one to tell him then that it’s his own club holding things up?

Brad Jones has retired from professional football – he might not have been a success at Liverpool but we wish him well!

Liverpool goalkeeping legend Bruce Grobbelaar spoke to This Is Anfield about Caoimhin Kelleher‘s future and how he saved so many penalties during his career.

Match of the night is the Coppa Italia final between Inter Milan and Fiorentina.

If you’ve been getting into Italian football this season, the final is for you and is on Viaplay Sports 1 at 8pm (BST).

Closer to home, Brighton take on Man City at the same time and it will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League.