Ahead of his departure from Liverpool this summer, Roberto Firmino has given 200 personalised gifts to players and staff to show his appreciation.

Firmino will leave Anfield after eight successful seasons next month, with the striker due to begin talks with interested clubs shortly.

Along with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, he bid his farewell to Anfield with a post-match ceremony following the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Saturday.

On Sunday, the squad and their families gathered at the stadium for a goodbye party for the No. 9, with speeches from Jurgen Klopp and Jordan Henderson.

At the event, Firmino presented 200 players, staff, friends and family with personalised gift boxes, as revealed by Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg.

Excl. ? #Firmino: He prepared 200 gift boxes for his farewell. He gave them to his guests on Sunday evening in Liverpool – including club employees, teammates, friends and family. The gifts included a special shirt signed by him and a specially created perfume by Firmino.… pic.twitter.com/4i6gleHaOI — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 24, 2023

Upon opening the box, the message “thank you for being part of this story” accompanies a timeline of Firmino’s time at Liverpool.

The Brazilian arrived from Hoffenheim as a £29 million in 2015, and overcame early doubters to win seven trophies and reach four more finals in the Champions League, Europa League and League Cup.

Under the date of May 30, 2023 is the caption “everything comes to an end.”

Beneath that insert, those close to Firmino were given a perfume featuring the 31-year-old’s new ‘F’ logo and a personalised Liverpool shirt.

With ‘Firmino 9’ on the back, the signed 2022/23 home shirt also has ‘Si Senor’ printed inside the neck and ‘With love Bobby’ under the LFC badge.

It is a gesture that shows, again, Firmino’s love for Liverpool and those who have grown closest to him over these eight years at Anfield.

His gift comes a year after a similar act from Sadio Mane, who left Merseyside for Bayern Munich in June, returning to present chocolates and handwritten letters to 150 staff members.

Plettenberg, who has been granted access to Firmino’s final days at the club, described Sunday’s event as “very emotional,” while giving an update on the player’s future.

“Talks with potential new clubs will start now,” he wrote. “Out of respect for Liverpool, he has so far not considered other teams.”