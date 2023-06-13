★ PREMIUM
13 throwback photos of the Anfield Road Stand

Liverpool’s new Anfield Road Stand is quickly nearing completion, its evolution a sight to behold, as these throwback images show.

Soon, Anfield will be able to house over 61,000 supporters once the 7,000-seat expansion is complete in time for the first home game of 2023/24.

It is the latest off-field development that many hope will have a direct role to play in the on-field success of Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

But before it is to look like this…

Anfield Road End Stand, design image (Image courtesy of LFC)

The Anfield Road End once looked like this…

Aerial pictures of homecoming victory parade for Liverpool FC players, after winning the FA Cup Final, pictured 21st May 1989. (PA / Alamy)

If you are wondering about the choice of colourful seats, it was Bob Paisley’s doing.

The legendary manager watched the reserves at Anfield and found the red shirts got lost amid all the red seats, and thus different coloured seats would help to see the players.

Liverpool, England - Wednesday, November 27th, 1996: A view of Anfield from the Spion Kop before the 4th Round of the League Cup at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Anfield, Liverpool, 2008. Artist: Historic England Staff Photographer.. Image shot 2008. (PA / Alamy pic)

It was previously remodelled in the late ’90s, creating the two-tier stand we all know it to be now.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 30, 2014: A general view of Liverpool's Anfield Stadium, from the Spion Kop showing the Anfield Road stand opposite, before the Premiership match against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Anfield Road End (Propaganda Photos)

The Anfield Road stand general view. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The change to the two tiers saw the stand’s capacity rise to 9,074, while also delivering letterbox views in the lower tier that will not be missed from 2023/24 onwards!

The view of the Anfield pitch from the Anfield Road Upper Stand, centre of Block 221.

The seat formation seen below will not be missed, that is for sure!

The view of the Anfield pitch from the Anfield Road Lower Stand, centre of Block 129.

The stand also holds the away supporters and will continue to do so, though the entrance is to look a little different to this…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, January 28, 2014: Supporters outside Anfield before the 222nd Merseyside Derby Premiership match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

As will their amenities compared to this, pictured in 2010…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 25, 2010: Signage in the away supporters section of the Anfield Road stand during the Premiership match against Sunderland at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Aerial views remind us of what the area looked like before work began on the expansion, which, for many, will be fresh in their memory.

It was previously a car park that separated Anfield from Stanley Park, and the space opposite where the Main Stand meets the Anfield Road End was also used as a fan zone.

A general view of Anfield Stadium taken by drone from Stanley Park. ( Richard McCarthy/PA Wire/PA Images)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, April 30, 2021: An aerial view of Anfield, the home stadium of Liverpool Football Club. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, April 30, 2021: An aerial view of Anfield, the home stadium of Liverpool Football Club. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The area will be almost unrecognisable when the new stand is officially unveiled!

The latest change to Anfield is another chapter in its incredible history, it has undergone significant changes but has remained Liverpool’s spiritual home since the club’s formation in 1892.

From muddy embankments to a capacity of over 61,000, the last 131 years has been transformative.

“The very word ‘Anfield’ means more to me than I can describe” – Bill Shankly

