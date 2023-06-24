Alexis Mac Allister is the only World Cup winner at Liverpool and he can add big character to the squad, but Andy Robertson wished he had time to convince him to play for Scotland.

Liverpool acted swiftly to secure the Argentine’s signature and ensure he will be able to feature prominently throughout pre-season, all for a bargain fee of £35 million.

There is plenty of excitement over what the 24-year-old can add to the Reds’ midfield after impressing with Brighton and Argentina, and it has not been lost on his new team-mates.

Virgil van Dijk called him “something we need” and Robertson is excited to have plenty of time to gel with the new No. 10, though he had a mind on other matters too.

“I wish we had picked him up earlier, so I could have convinced him to play for Scotland,” Robertson joked on Sky Sports.

The midfielder’s surname has had many questioning whether Mac Allister is from Argentina but we’re sorry to say Andy, the name is of Irish roots rather than Scotland.

Recruitment desires aside, Liverpool’s left-back is looking forward to what Mac Allister can not only bring to the pitch but also to the dressing room after several notable departures.

“He is a fantastic player. He has impressed for Argentina and Brighton, he is already world champion,” Robertson said of Liverpool’s latest addition.

“He is a really good signing for us, we got him early so that he can participate in the pre-season and adapt. He has all the qualities and we will help him in the best way. I look forward to meeting him and welcoming him.

“I can’t wait to see him in a Liverpool shirt.

“We’ve lost a couple of big characters within the changing room and we’ve already made strides to replace that,” the Scot added.

“Alexis is a fantastic player, he’s been at Brighton the last two or three seasons and anytime he’s played against us he’s always caused us difficulties.

“He’s a quality player and I’m sure he’ll fit into our changing room easily.

“I look forward to playing alongside him because he’s a fantastic player and he can bring a lot of quality to our squad and that’s what we need and he’s certainly a player that ticks all the boxes.”