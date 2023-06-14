Liverpool are yet to confirm their released list for this summer, but long-serving defender Charlie Hayes-Green has already completed a move away.

Hayes-Green revealed at the end of May that he would be departing Liverpool on the expiry of his contract, having first joined the club at under-7s level.

The lofty centre-back, from the Wirral, progressed through to the under-18s and was a regular for Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s side last season, but the decision was made to part ways.

Now, Hayes-Green has already found a new club, signing an initial 12-month deal with League One side Bolton – his first professional contract.

He will join Bolton as part of their B Team, otherwise known as the under-21s, with his move becoming official when his contract at Liverpool expires on July 1.

Bolton hold an option to extend Hayes-Green’s deal by a further year, which he will be hoping to earn with his performances in the season to come.

The 18-year-old is not likely to be the only Liverpool youngster released this summer, though the club are yet to communicate which players will depart.

“After 13 years at Liverpool my time at the club has come to an end,” Hayes-Green wrote on Instagram.

“It’s time to start a new chapter in my career and I’m very excited to get started.

“It has been a privilege representing my boyhood club and I’d like to thank all the players and staff that have shaped me into the player and person that I am today.

“I’ve made so many unforgettable memories with this club and I wish everyone at LFC all the best in the future. Thank you!”