Every Liverpool FC mural – and where to find them in the city

A host of murals celebrating Liverpool FC have come to adorn the walls around the city. Here is where you can find them.

Liverpool boasts an incredible collection of street art – from the The Beatles to the Liver Birds and everything in between, the creative talent is truly something to behold.

And with football holding a special place in the hearts of many, it also finds itself as an art form in various parts around the city, with the Reds well represented.

From celebrating triumphs, legends and local heroes, the Reds have seen some brilliant artists use various buildings as blank canvases to create some incredible murals.

Here is a handy map for the murals around Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp, Jordan Street

Address: Jordan Street – corner of Jamaica Street

This shrine to Klopp came about in December 2018, thanks to artist Akse, and can be found in the Baltic Triangle.

The mural has proved very popular and is accompanied by the slogan: ‘We Are Liverpool, This Means More’.

Roberto Firmino

Address: Rockfield Road, Anfield – corner of Anfield Road

What more is there to say about Roberto Firmino?

For some reason, a mural just seems right, and Bobby seemed even happier with it than we were.

He is a people pleaser, a fans’ favourite, and his beaming smile will bring joy to those who walk past every day, except for the Evertonians of course!

Jurgen Klopp, Burnand Street

Address: Burnand Street, Anfield – corner of Randolph Street

Another tribute to Klopp, this one suits the style of its producers.

In Boss Night fashion, the painting showcases the lyrics: “Y’know he said so,” taken from the Kop’s songbook for our German manager.

If Klopp successfully rebuilds and takes Liverpool back to the very top, we can expect to see even more of his face around Merseyside in the future.

Luis Diaz

Address: Houlding Street, Anfield – back of The Sandon

He hasn’t been here long but Luis Diaz has already adorned himself to supporters, lifting the FA Cup and League Cup in his first six months at the club.

His silky style of play has impressed enough to see him earn a mural on the Sandon pub, birthplace of Liverpool FC.

It is behind the Oakfield Road petrol station, originally owned by legendary Liverpool winger Peter Thompson.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Address: Sybil Road, Anfield – corner of Anfield Road

The mural was the brainchild of The Anfield Wrap following the Reds’ Champions League success in 2019, in aid of Fans Supporting Foodbanks.

Just around the corner from Anfield, the mural is one which shows a local lad achieving his dreams, with his words “I’m just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true” etched next to the image.

Jordan Henderson

Address: Sybil Road, Anfield – corner of Anfield Road

This mural was commissioned by The Redmen TV to celebrate Liverpool’s Premier League title-winning success and the career of the captain, sitting directly opposite Trent’s mural.

It also gives thanks to the incredible work done by Alder Hey Hospital.

Klopp’s Champions of 2020

Address: Jamaica Street – between Norfolk St and Brick St

Fresh off the back of securing the club’s 19th league title, Klopp and his champions of 2020 were etched onto the wall by Liverpool artist Caleb.

Also found in the Baltic Triangle, the Liver Bird can be seen with the league title with Klopp looking on with his trademark smile.

Two Title-Winning Skippers: Henderson & Hansen

Address: Old Barn Road, Anfield – corner of Stonehill Street

This one celebrates the most recent title success and the one which preceded it, with Henderson and Alan Hansen proudly lifting the Premier League and First Division titles respectively.

Paul Curtis, who is widely known for his Liver Bird wings painting, is the artist behind this piece – which is not far from Anfield.

Ode to Mo

Address: 4 Basnett St, Liverpool, L1 1EJ

This one is an ode to Salah, which is positioned in the heart of the city centre, created by Guy McKinley and featuring a poem by Musa Okwonga.

It was created in the summer of 2018, merely one year after the Egyptian arrived and enjoyed a record-breaking debut season.

Mo Salah

Address: Anfield Road – opposite the King Harry

As well as his design in the city centre, there is more artwork dedicated to the Egyptian King closer to Anfield.

This incredible piece was completed by artist Culshaw in March 2022.

It depicts two iconic Salah celebrations, one during the 2-1 win at Man City in the Champions League in 2018 and the other from the 4-1 victory over Everton at Goodison Park.

King Kenny & Shankly

Address: 166-182 Oakfield Rd, Anfield, Liverpool, L4 0UH

Liverpool artist John Culshaw is the man responsible for this one on the side of the Sandon Pub, which is less than a five-minute walk from Anfield.

A tribute to two legends of the club.

Jan Molby

Address: Sybil Road, Anfield – corner of Anfield Road

With perhaps the most unusual backstory on this list, there is a hint of comedy about Jan Molby’s mural.

Designed in the style of a football sticker, beneath are the words: “What would Jan Molby do?”

It is a phrase made popular by comedian Troy Hawke, whom Molby met for the first time at the mural’s unveiling.

John Barnes

Address: Blessington Road, Anfield – corner of Balfour Street

John Barnes is widely considered one of the greatest Liverpool players ever so it was only right that Digger got a mural to honour his 10 years at the club.

Produced by MurWalls, Barnes was in a typically good mood when he was shown the painting and was clearly thrilled to see the joy on people’s faces as they encountered the new piece of street art.

Ian Callaghan & Phil Neal

Address: Blessington Road, Anfield – corner of Randolph Street

Just down the road from Barnes, stands a beautiful painting of Phil Neal and Ian Callaghan.

If the mural is as enduring as this pair of legends, it will have done well.

Neal, who was moved to tears by the artwork, played 417 games in a row, while Ian Callaghan made a record 857 appearances for the Reds.

Those records are likely set in stone, just like their mural.

Missy Bo Kearns

Address: Tancred Road, Anfield – corner of Anfield Road

Missy Bo Kearn’s mural is a landmark for supporters of the women’s game.

It is the first of its kind for a Liverpool Women player and it is fitting that Kearns was chosen, as a local girl who attended Anfield growing up.

The whole team visited the site, just off Anfield Road, that depicts Kearns kissing the Women’s Championship in 2022.

St John & Hunt in 1965

Address: Sybil Road, Anfield – corner of Anfield Road

It isn’t the biggest on our list but the players and event this mural commemorates is no less deserving than any other.

It depicts Ian St John and Roger Hunt, who scored Liverpool’s two goals to win the club’s first FA Cup in 1965.

Between the two players read Shankly’s words: “That was the greatest moment of my life winning the cup, not for me, but for the people of Liverpool.”

Ian Rush

Address: Alroy Road – opposite Anfield’s Main Stand

Rush became the latest Red to be immortalised with a new mural in May 2022, one that pays tribute to the Welshman’s incredible feats as Liverpool’s No. 9.

It sits on the adjacent corner to the tributes to Alexander-Arnold and Henderson, where Sybil Road meets Anfield Road – right opposite the Main Stand.

Arguably the best location and best-looking mural so far?

Anne Williams

Address: Sunbury Road, Anfield – corner of Anfield Road and Sunbury Road

A design which pays tribute to the late Anne Williams, who campaigned for justice after the Hillsborough disaster.

The mural, painted by Curtis, depicts Williams holding her fist aloft in celebration of the Hillsborough Independent Panel in 2012, which quashed the initial inquest verdicts.

Ray Clemence

Address: Wylva Road, Anfield – corner of Walton Breck Road

A mural to the club’s legendary goalkeeper Ray Clemence was completed in October 2020.

It’s accompanied by a quote from Shankly, which reads: “Ray had everything, he’s quick, he doesn’t wanna be beaten. He’s just a great goalkeeper.”

Clemence sadly passed away one month after it was completed.

Steven Gerrard, The Sandon

Address: The Sandon Pub, the birthplace of Liverpool FC

In 2021, fans were given the chance to vote for the mural that would appear on the side of the iconic Sandon Pub.

Mural artist Culshaw to create five different options, with Gerrard’s design winning the vote ahead of tributes to Bob Paisley, Sami Hyypia, Robbie Fowler and Jerzy Dudek.

Steven Gerrard, Dinorwic Road

Address: Dinorwic Road, Anfield

Another design for Liverpool’s iconic former captain Gerrard was unveiled in October 2021.

The mural appears on the side of a house on Dinorwic Road, Anfield, and includes a portrait of the Liverpool legend alongside the No. 8, his famous shirt number with the Reds.

Alan Kennedy

Address: Dinorwic Lodge – Dinorwick Road, Anfield

Just a few days after Gerrard’s mural was unveiled on the same road, street art specialists MurWalls completed another design in the same area, celebrating Liverpool legend Alan Kennedy.

The artwork is situated in the same street and includes the iconic image of Kennedy holding the 1981 European Cup.

You’ll find it on the side of the Dinorwic Lodge, a local bed and breakfast.

Legends Wall

Address: The Arc Hotel, Anfield – corner of Anfield Road and Hornsey Road

Why have just one player on a mural when you can have five?

With Gerrard, Jamie Carragher, Robbie Fowler, Virgil van Dijk and Dalglish all pictured showing their iconic shirt numbers, it is a must-visit.

Behind them is a beautiful painting of the Kop in its glory.

It is a true celebration of great players across different eras.

Carragher 23

Address: 123 Marsh Lane, Bootle

Situated right where he grew up, Jamie Carragher’s mural is dedicated to his ’23 Foundation’ that helps children in the local community.

On the mural, aswell as the Liverpool legend lifting the European Cup, there is also a picture of Carragher in an Everton shirt as a kid, highlighting that they are there to help everyone, Red or Blue.