Before Liverpool’s campaign concluded and post-season holidays began, Fabinho, Joel Matip and Diogo Jota all started their coaching badges.

A 4-4 draw with Southampton closed out a strange season for Liverpool on Sunday, with Jurgen Klopp and many of his players then heading abroad.

They are not due back until July 8, giving those not involved on international duty a lengthy break before pre-season preparations begin.

Ahead of the trip to St Mary’s, three senior players took the opportunity to work on their coaching badges, with Fabinho, Matip and Jota holding sessions at the AXA Training Centre.

Pleasure to help at LFC Academy as current and former first team players complete their coaching quals ??? pic.twitter.com/qiDEKOxqNX — Robbie Fowler Academy (@fefaUK) May 31, 2023

The trio coached youngsters from The Robbie Fowler Academy, joining a clutch of academy talents in working towards their qualifications.

From the under-18s, James McConnell, Iwan Roberts and Reece Trueman completed their UEFA B course, while under-21s goalkeeper Oscar Kelly received his Level 3 leadership qualification.

Ex-Liverpool defender Stephen Sama, who last played for Accrington Stanley, also coached parts of the session.

Of course, it is not rare for players to work on their coaching badges while still active, with James Milner, Adam Lallana and Lucas Leiva among those to have done so in recent years.

Set 2/2 from the @fefaUK training day at the @LFC Academy on Thursday 25/5/23 pic.twitter.com/52Pd0Vpzos — Paul Moran (@paulmoran62) May 26, 2023

But it shows initiative as they look beyond their playing careers.

Jota is still only 26, while Fabinho and Matip turn 30 and 32 later this year respectively, with many years still to go on the pitch.

It is unclear which level Fabinho, Matip and Jota are working towards at this stage, though they are likely to hold sessions with Liverpool’s younger academy groups in the months to come.