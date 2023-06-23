Fabio Carvalho has not been short of potential suitors for next season, but he is now “closing in” on a loan move to Germany.

Immediately after the close of the season, Carvalho’s future was thrown into the headlines after his debut season ended with just 638 minutes across 21 appearances.

The 20-year-old and the club were both prepared to listen to offers, which did not take long with RB Leipzig at the front of the queue.

Their initial offer was “dismissed as derisory,” in the region of £10 million, with Liverpool eager to only listen to loan proposals for a player they see “as a future starter.”

According to Football Insider‘s David Lynch, Leipzig have now acted accordingly to land Carvalho on loan for the 2023/24 season, with the youngster “closing in” on making the switch.

Carvalho’s preference was for a move to Germany over a switch to another Premier League club, with West Ham, Brentford and Burnley all having enquired about a temporary switch.

The finer details of the loan “have yet to be finalised” and that includes whether or not an option to buy will be included in the deal.

With Liverpool having taken a hardline stance on only finding a loan move, it will need to be a compelling figure for that clause to be possible, one would imagine.

Carvalho will be eager to avoid the lack of minutes that befell him at Liverpool, and Leipzig can also offer him Champions League football after their third-place finish.

He has not hidden his desire for an opportunity to shine after taking a backseat role in Liverpool’s season, and the hope is Leipzig will prove the right place to do just that.

Leipzig are notorious for working with and nurturing young talent and manager Marco Rose could be the right fit for Carvalho, with his playing style described as “emotionality, hunger and being active.”