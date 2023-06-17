West Ham are the latest team to be linked with a move for Liverpool youngster Fabio Carvalho, with the London side reportedly tabling a loan offer.

Carvalho, who signed for Liverpool from Fulham just 12 months ago after a protracted pursuit by the club, started just four league games, none of which the Reds won, during his debut season.

And while Jurgen Klopp somewhat bizarrely claimed “no player has impressed me more than Fabio” at the end of the season, the 20-year-old looks almost certain to leave either on loan or permanently.

The player himself recently raised eyebrows with a rather pointed Instagram reply saying that modelling is “all I do now” and that a fresh home is “soon.”

Burnley have previously been linked, and RB Leipzig reportedly had a €12 million bid rejected earlier this month.

According to reporter David Lynch, speaking to Redmen TV, talks over Carvalho’s future are ongoing and that an update could be very soon.

Lynch explains that Liverpool were initially steadfast that a loan would the only possibility for Carvalho this summer, but with talks with Leipzig ongoing that could have changed.

“There’s an opportunity for some sort of compromise,” says Lynch.”Whether that is a loan with an option to buy or a permanent transfer with a buy back included, we will have to see.”

A loan move to West Ham would certainly have good potential, back in London for the player, but it needs to be that he gets good playing time.

Speaking earlier this year, Carvalho discussed his struggles at Liverpool, saying: “It’s been an interesting season, but I’ve learned a lot from it.

“I’d obviously have liked to get some more minutes at the club – but I think I’ve gained a lot of valuable lessons to help me improve in the future.”

Asked the biggest lesson he has learned so far at Liverpool, Carvalho replied: “Patience… and the importance of taking your chances.

“At a club like Liverpool, you need to be ready to step up and be counted on when you’re selected.”