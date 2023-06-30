★ PREMIUM
From Shankly to Paisley & 14 trophies – Photos of Liverpool FC in the 1970s

Joanna Durkan

The 1970s was a decade that saw Liverpool announce themselves on the European stage and Bill Shankly pass the torch to Bob Paisley, moments all captured on camera.

Four league titles, four charity shields, two European Cups, two UEFA Cups, one FA Cup and one Super Cup – the ’70s were a busy decade for the Reds.

Two managers oversaw that success, continuing their legend and carving out legacies that would stand the test of time.

Bill Shankly, 1972, changing room, Liverpool

ET4CYH May 1976. Liverpool manager Bob Paisley looking relaxed with his leg on the desk as he reads greetings card in his office at Anfield. (Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix / Alamy Stock Photo)

2BAEKY8 Liverpool first team squad: (back row, l-r) Peter Thompson, Alec Lindsay, Ray Clemence, Tommy Lawrence, Chris Lawler, Ian Ross; (middle row, l-r) Alun Evans, John McLaughlin, Larry Lloyd, John Toshack, Steve Heighway, Phil Boersma, Brian Hall; (front row, l-r) Bobby Graham, Emlyn Hughes, Ron Yeats, manager Bill Shankly, Tommy Smith, Ian Callaghan, coach Bob Paisley. Liverpool FC squad photo season 1970/71 - 1970s

This was a relentless Red machine, one which had an insatiable appetite for lifting trophies, as the four league title celebrations (1972/73, 1975/76, 1976/77, 1978/79) demonstrated…

Liverpool manager Bill Shankly holds aloft the League Championship trophy at Anfield today, and the joy on the face of the young supporter says it all. Liverpool just clinched the title by drawing 0-0 with Leicester. 1973 (PA Images)

L-R: Brian Hall, Larry LLoyd, Tommy Smith, Alec Lindsay and Ray Clemence all Liverpool, 1973 ( Peter Robinson/EMPICS Sport)

1979, Liverpool players perform a lap of honour after winning 3-0 to clinch the League Championship for the third time in four years: (l-r) Alan Kennedy, David Johnson, Terry McDermott, Phil Thompson, Ray Clemence (PA Photos/PA Archive/PA Images)

The Reds’ European prowess may be talked about in numbers of European Cups, but Shankly guided the club to its first-ever trophy on the continent in 1973.

Lifting the UEFA Cup after a thrilling 3-2 aggregate win over Borussia Monchengladbach, here’s Tommy Smith with the silverware…

Tommy Smith with UEFA Cup trophy, 1973 (via www.imago-images.de/Imago/PA Images)

The year 1974 was a significant one for Liverpool Football Club. First, it saw the second FA Cup trophy added to the cabinet after a 3-0 win over Newcastle at Wembley.

Just look at Shankly and Joe Fagan here pre-match!

G5F4F3 Liverpool Manager Bill Shankly (C) and Trainer Joe Fagan (R) accompanied by a Wembley Stadium groundsman. 3 May 1974. (PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

And Kevin Keegan having a word with the referee…

Leeds United's captain Billy Bremner (No 4) and Liverpool's Kevin Keegan are both dismissed by Referee Reg Matthewson, after they both clashed during the 1974 FA Charity Shield football match at Wembley in London.

Liverpool captain Emlyn Hughes with the FA Cup

2DAW7RT File photo dated 05-05-1974 of Liverpool captain Emlyn Hughes (left) and goalkeeper Ray Clemence joyously show the FA Cup to the fans after Liverpools 3-0 victory.

But the year also saw Shankly send shockwaves through the club when he announced his resignation on July 12, leaving fans to proclaim “you’re having us on!” when told of the news.

Liverpool manager Bill Shankly announces his retirement and resignation as Liverpool manager at a press conference. 12th July 1974. (Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix / Alamy Stock Photo)

The end of an era.

Liverpool manager Bill Shankly speaking with John Toshack during a training session at Melwood. 24th March 1974. (Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix / Alamy Stock Photo)

Liverpool manager Bill Shankly pictured on his side's homecoming to the city of Liverpool following their FA Cup Final defeat by Arsenal at Wembley. Thousands of people lined the streets to welcome their heroes back from London. 9th May 1971. (Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix / Alamy Stock Photo)

Retiring Liverpool manager Bill Shankly with the victorious team and FA Charity Shield at Wembley after they defeated Leeds United in a penalty kick competition after the match had ended 1-1. 1974 (PA/PA Archive/PA Images)

There was only one successor in mind, as reluctant as he may have been at the time. But in Paisley, Liverpool had a humble genius who forged his golden era.

G67ADK Hands across the FA Cup as new Liverpool manager Bobby Paisley (left) receives the good wishes of club chairman John Smith (centre) and retiring manager Bill Shankly after his appointment had been announced at the club's AGM. Paisley, a former Liverpool wing-half, has been Shankley's assistant for three years. July 1974. (PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

Manager Bob Paisley (centre), who took over from Bill Shankly in 1974, is flanked by trainer Ronnie Moran (l) and assistant manager Joe Fagan. (Picture by PA PA Archive/PA Images)

First, a photo shoot to commemorate the moment – photos you grow more appreciative of the longer time goes on…

Bob Paisley at Anfield after taking over as Liverpool manager following the resignation of Bill Shankly. 26th July 1974. (Image: Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix / Alamy Stock Photo)

ET04NY Bob Paisley at Anfield after taking over as Liverpool manager following the resignation of Bill Shankly. 26th July 1974. (Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix / Alamy Stock Photo)

Bob Paisley at Anfield after taking over as Liverpool manager following the resignation of Bill Shankly. 26th July 1974. (PA / Alamy)

And just look at how much Anfield has changed! You’re looking at the Main Stand here.

Retro, Anfield, Main Stand (1970s?) (PA / Alamy Media)

The Reds welcomed a king in 1977, as Sir Kenny Dalglish traded Celtic for Liverpool. The rest they say is history!

Kenny Dalglish, Bob Paisley - archive-181209-3 New Liverpool signing Kenny Dalglish admires the silverware in the club's trophy room with manager Bob Paisley. 1977

The start of the ’70s, when the kit was embellished only by the club emblem and with no sponsor or kit manufacturer in sight, as modelled by Peter Thompson and Ian Callaghan.

Peter Thompson, 1970, Liverpool (Image: S&G/S&G and Barratts/EMPICS Sport)

Liverpool Ian Callaghan October 11 1970 Newcastle (PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

It was Umbro, though, who were in place for Liverpool’s back-to-back European Cups in 1976/77 and 1977/78.

The celebrations after the win in Rome will forever be etched in club history, the first of six…

Liverpool captain Emlyn Hughes, 1977 European Cup final (PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

Liverpool's Ray Clemence celebrates with the European Cup, 1977 (Peter Robinson/EMPICS Sport)

(L-R) Liverpool's Phil Neal, Emlyn Hughes and Jimmy Case show the European Cup to their jubilant fans, 1977 European Cup Final ( Peter Robinson/EMPICS Sport)

(L-R) Liverpool's Jimmy Case and Phil Neal, who scored the final goal, kiss the European Cup

Bob Paisley, Liverpool, European Cup, 1977 (Image: Peter Robinson/EMPICS Sport)

Liverpool captain Emlyn Hughes holds aloft the European Cup along with his victorius teammates after the English club beat German side Borussia Moenchengladbach in the final held in Rome, Italy.

Liverpool FC squad photo season 1977/78 - 1970s

The second was just as euphoric, this time Wembley provided the backdrop for a nailbiting 1-0 victory over Club Brugge – Kenny was not missing out on any snaps, was he?

May 1978, London, European Cup final: Liverpool's Ray Kennedy, Graeme Souness and winning goalscorer Kenny Dalglish celebrate. (Image: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

1978: Kenny Dalglish raises the European Cup at Wembley stadium. Liverpool had won it for the second successive season by beating Bruges in the final. (PA Media)

Kenny Dalglish celebrates with the European Cup. 1978, Club Brugge, Wembley. (Image: Peter Robinson/EMPICS Sport)

Liverpool's Kenny Dalglish (centre) is congratulated by his teammates after scoring the winning goal

Alan Hansen, Kenny Dalglish and Graeme Souness celebrate with the cup, 1978 (Picture by Peter Robinson EMPICS Sport)

Kenny Dalglish, European Cup, 11-May-1978 (Picture by PA PA Archive/PA Images)

The decade closed out with a league title and another charity shield, but can we all take a moment to reflect on Phil Thompson’s barnet!

archive-pr1979shield ( Peter Robinson/EMPICS Sport)

Liverpool's Kenny Dalglish and Graeme Souness, 1979, Wembley (PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

The ’70s was a significant era in Liverpool’s history, with silverware added to the cabinet and Bill Shankly passing on the baton to a man who would lead the club to unprecedented success in the 1980s…

