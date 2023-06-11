Liverpool has emerged as a “hot candidate” for Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard and contact has been made, claims a Bundesliga source.

After Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg named Liverpool as a “confirmed option” for Pavard, further credence has been added to the rumour with another prominent Bundesliga journalist claiming similar.

The head of football at SportBILD, Christian Falk, reports that Pavard’s agents are “already talking to Liverpool.”

TRUE? The agents of Benjamin Pavard are already talking to Liverpool https://t.co/wbvcV2VknO — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 10, 2023

Writing for Caught Offside, Falk said: “Pavard has informed the club that he wants to move in the summer.

“His agents are already talking to other clubs. Among them, Liverpool is now a hot candidate.

“Previously, Chelsea and Barcelona were already known to be interested, as well as Italian clubs AC and Inter Milan.”

This means Liverpool would face stuff competition if they were to pursue the French World Cup winner, as the likes of Real Madrid, Man United, Man City and Internazionale have also been listed as options.

It is easy to see why so many are interested, as Plettenberg’s original report states he would cost about £26 million – the 27-year-old has just one year left on his contract.

News #Pavard: Bayern is also willing to sell him (next to #Hernández)! As they know that Pavard definitely wants to leave the club in summer. ?? It’s a question of the price now

?? First ideas about a potential swap deal + fee or €30-40m + bonus payments

?? His options… pic.twitter.com/lIDVAsh5jc — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 3, 2023

There is yet to be any confirmation of these claims from English or Merseyside-based journalists, so it wouldn’t be wise for Reds to get their hopes up yet.

With the defender reportedly wanting a move away from Bayern, there is a chance that Pavard’s agents are using Liverpool’s name to drum up interest.

However, if the Reds were to sign him, they would be getting a versatile defender with excellent technique, capable of playing at centre-back and right-back.

We wouldn’t get too excited just yet, but it is a story to keep an eye on.