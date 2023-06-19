★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Gerrard’s Saudi ‘doubts’, Gakpo’s record & Musialowski talks – Latest LFC News

Your first all-encompassing Liverpool news overview of the week features an update on the managerial future of our former captain and a milestone from one of the Reds’ international forwards.

 

Gerrard’s Saudi ‘doubts’

‘Doubts’ have emerged over Steven Gerrard’s proposed move to Al-Etiffaq after his appointment as manager had at one stage looked imminent.

The former Liverpool skipper was reported last week to be “considering an offer” from the Saudi Arabia side, with various news outlets indicating that his impending confirmation as new manager was an inevitable formality.

Now, it appears there is uncertainty over whether Gerrard will take up the position, with journalist Romain Molina claiming that the Reds legend had left the country without signing a contract, causing suspicion over whether a deal will be concluded.

Molina tweeted on Monday morning: “Gerrard didn’t sign his contract with Al-Etiffaq before he left Saudi Arabia. There are serious doubts about his arrival.”

 

Gakpo sets record & winger exit talks

2M13X9T Al Daayen, Qatar. 09th Dec, 2022. AL DAAYEN - Cody Gakpo of Holland during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarterfinal match between the Netherlands and Argentina at the Lusail Stadium on December 9, 2022 in Al Daayen, Qatar. ANP MAURICE VAN STEEN netherlands out - belgium out Credit: ANP/Alamy Live News

  • Cody Gakpo completed his 60th game for club and country as the Netherlands fell to a 3-2 defeat to Italy in the Nations League playoff
  • If you were wondering whether silly season has arrived, Kyle Walker has reportedly been the subject of interest from the Reds according to the Daily Mail

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

  • Virgil van Dijk surprised a lucky young Liverpool fan with a priceless trip to Anfield as part of the club’s partnership with Cadbury

  • A Man United fan has thankfully been banned from football matches for four years after pleading guilty to mocking the Hillsborough tragedy with his shirt at the FA Cup final

 

Around the grounds

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 5, 2019: Leicester City's manager Brendan Rodgers during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Brendan Rodgers has returned to Celtic on a three-year deal following his departure from relegated Leicester (Guardian)

  • Chelsea have been handed a potential transfer lifeline as a number of their players look set for moves to Saudi Arabia (Sky Sports)

 

Video of the day and match of the night

Check out this heart-warming clip in which Trent surprises a lifelong Liverpool fan who has been carrying out phenomenal work in the local community.

We may have broken the back of June, but England are still inexplicably playing a game of football this evening.

The Three Lions host North Macedonia in Euro 2024 qualifying at Old Trafford, with full coverage available on Channel 4 at 7.45pm (BST).

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks