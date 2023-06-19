Your first all-encompassing Liverpool news overview of the week features an update on the managerial future of our former captain and a milestone from one of the Reds’ international forwards.

Gerrard’s Saudi ‘doubts’

‘Doubts’ have emerged over Steven Gerrard’s proposed move to Al-Etiffaq after his appointment as manager had at one stage looked imminent.

The former Liverpool skipper was reported last week to be “considering an offer” from the Saudi Arabia side, with various news outlets indicating that his impending confirmation as new manager was an inevitable formality.

Now, it appears there is uncertainty over whether Gerrard will take up the position, with journalist Romain Molina claiming that the Reds legend had left the country without signing a contract, causing suspicion over whether a deal will be concluded.

Molina tweeted on Monday morning: “Gerrard didn’t sign his contract with Al-Etiffaq before he left Saudi Arabia. There are serious doubts about his arrival.”

Gakpo sets record & winger exit talks

Cody Gakpo completed his 60th game for club and country as the Netherlands fell to a 3-2 defeat to Italy in the Nations League playoff

Mateusz Musialowski could be allowed to leave Liverpool this summer amid reports of talks with two clubs

If you were wondering whether silly season has arrived, Kyle Walker has reportedly been the subject of interest from the Reds according to the Daily Mail

Latest Liverpool FC news

Virgil van Dijk surprised a lucky young Liverpool fan with a priceless trip to Anfield as part of the club’s partnership with Cadbury

Conor Bradley believes there is an opening in Liverpool’s side following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s recent appearance in midfield for England

A Man United fan has thankfully been banned from football matches for four years after pleading guilty to mocking the Hillsborough tragedy with his shirt at the FA Cup final

Around the grounds

Brendan Rodgers has returned to Celtic on a three-year deal following his departure from relegated Leicester (Guardian)

Bournemouth have surprisingly parted ways with manager Gary O’Neil despite steering the club to Premier League safety

Chelsea have been handed a potential transfer lifeline as a number of their players look set for moves to Saudi Arabia (Sky Sports)

Video of the day and match of the night

Check out this heart-warming clip in which Trent surprises a lifelong Liverpool fan who has been carrying out phenomenal work in the local community.

We may have broken the back of June, but England are still inexplicably playing a game of football this evening.

The Three Lions host North Macedonia in Euro 2024 qualifying at Old Trafford, with full coverage available on Channel 4 at 7.45pm (BST).