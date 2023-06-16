The Anfield Road Stand is looking more like the finished product with every passing week.

After the Liverpool crest was installed on the side of the stand, a giant Liver Bird now proudly stands watch over Stanley Park.

Similar to the one on the Main Stand, the new badge is on the Kemlyn Road side of the stadium and gives you a real idea of what the work will look like when complete.

As well as the crest, solar panels have also been installed on the roof.

They are all now in place, helping to make the ground more eco-friendly.

The demolition work inside the stadium is now complete, meaning the pitch can be cleared in time to relay the turf next week.

The fitting of the stand’s cladding is nearly finished too while, perhaps most excitingly, seats are being placed in the upper tier at a quicker rate.

Those seats will contribute to an extra 7,000 people packing into Anfield next season.

The ground’s capacity will rise to 61, 015, with the Anfield Road end holding 15,967 of those supporters.

Turnstiles were recently added to the entrances and the old upper tier now completely removed.

The redevelopment, which is being overseen by The Buckingham Group, is on schedule to be finished for the new season.

Liverpool requested to play their first fixture, Chelsea, away from home in order to allow as much time as possible to complete the work.

Anfield Road End Expansion – Key facts

To be completed before the first home game of 2023/24

New capacity set to be be 61,015

Expanded stand will hold 15,967 supporters

The lower tier will remain, with the new stand connected

If you are looking to find out where you will be sat for any game at Anfield from next season, simply visit the 3D map and select your seat here.