Liverpool have agreed to send Calvin Ramsay on loan to Preston North End for the 2023/24 season, as their first temporary departure of the summer.

After signing from Aberdeen last summer, Ramsay had a disappointing season, making just two appearances for the first team due to a serious injury that required knee surgery in February.

Only last month did he return to light training.

He is now set to spend next season on loan at Preston, where he will hopefully play plenty and get back to the levels that saw him win the SWFA’s Young Player of the Season in his breakthrough campaign for Aberdeen.

Ramsay will be playing at right-back for Preston under the watch of Liverpool fan and Preston manager Ryan Lowe.

When the Reds signed Ramsay for £6.5 million, they bought an exciting talent, full of ability on the ball.

His place in the squad may now be taken by Conor Bradley, though, who was Bolton’s Player of the Season while on loan last time out.

The Northern Ireland international is now expected to be second in the queue to play right-back, behind Trent Alexander-Arnold.

With Bobby Clark also linked with a loan move to Preston, Liverpool are clearly developing a mutually beneficial relationship with the Lancashire club.

Sepp van den Berg did, of course, spend 18 months on loan with Preston already.

Due to the Anfield Road Stand expansion, Liverpool are even planning to use Deepdale to play a friendly on August 7, which would mean Preston pushing back their first home game of the season.

A good relationship between the loan and parent club is essential for Ramsay’s time to be a successful one.