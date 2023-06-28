Liverpool have confirmed another loan move, with centre-back Rhys Williams heading out for a fourth temporary spell, this time in Scotland.

Williams has departed Anfield for another season out on loan, following stints at Kidderminster Harriers, Swansea and Blackpool.

His time at both Swansea and Blackpool was aborted early, though, with Liverpool hoping he can establish himself as a regular starter in 2023/24.

The 21-year-old will do so at Aberdeen, with the Scottish Premiership side moving quickly to agree a season-long loan ahead of a host of other clubs.

He follows long-time academy team-mate Leighton Clarkson to Pittrodie, with the midfielder having spent last term on loan with Aberdeen before joining permanently this summer.

Their linkup was one of the deciding factors in Williams heading to Scotland, while manager Barry Robson was eager to bolster his centre-back options.

Liam Scales was a first-choice starter last season but has returned to parent club Celtic, while former captain Anthony Stewart faces an uncertain future after spending the second half of the campaign at MK Dons.

It could be that Williams arrives with guaranteed game time, which would be a boost after playing just 24 games of senior football in the past two seasons.

He was recalled from his time at Blackpool in January to provide cover in the event of a move for Nat Phillips, spending the second half of the campaign as backup in Jurgen Klopp‘s first-team squad.

But his last outing for Liverpool was in May 2021, as he played a vital part in the remarkable fightback to finish third amid an injury crisis.

Williams joins Calvin Ramsay (Preston) and Harvey Davies (Crewe) in leaving Anfield on loan this summer.

Good luck, Rhys!