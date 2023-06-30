Fabio Carvalho will ply his trade in the Bundesliga for the 2023/24 season after Liverpool agreed a season-long loan deal with RB Leipzig.

After making the move from Fulham for £7.5 million last summer, Carvalho was left to take a backseat role in Jurgen Klopp‘s squad having played just 638 minutes.

The 20-year-old was a square peg trying to fit in a round hole and played a measly 75 minutes in after the turn of the year, with Jurgen Klopp favouring others.

He will now, hopefully, get an opportunity to play consistently throughout his loan at Leipzig, who are known to nurture and promote young talent.

The German club made attempts to sign Carvalho on a permanent deal but Liverpool were resistant to agree, even if he does not fit in their current plans.

Liverpool reporter David Lynch hinted at the possibility of the loan extending into a second season if it proves a success, with no option to buy included in the agreement.

Carvalho will work under manager Marco Rose, who once described his playing style as “emotionality, hunger and being active,” not too dissimilar to Klopp.

And it is no surprise considering the Liverpool manager signed Rose while he was Mainz boss in 2002 – the two worked together for six years and he will know Carvalho is in safe hands.

This ought to establish another layer to the healthy relationship that exists between the two clubs, which is essential to aid in the loan move.

With Leipzig in the Champions League and a strong side in the Bundesliga, there is opportunity aplenty for Carvalho to make a mark.

The loan is not what Liverpool will have hoped for when they signed Carvalho last summer, but if he can find confidence and consistent playing time, all parties will come out as winners.