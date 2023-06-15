Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson has sealed a move to Aberdeen on a permanent deal, ending his 15-year association with the Reds.

After spending last season on loan at Pittodrie, Aberdeen have confirmed that Clarkson will join them permanently on a four-year deal.

The 21-year-old impressed under two managers at Aberdeen, Jim Goodwin then Barry Robson, winning the club’s Young Player of the Year award in his first season there.

He now joins permanently from Liverpool, reaping the rewards of a season in which he helped Aberdeen finish third and qualify for the Europa League, thanks to Celtic’s Scottish Cup triumph.

Clarkson’s six goals and eight assists last season saw him attract interest from the Championship, but he has chosen to return to Scotland, becoming the first player to move permanently from Liverpool to Aberdeen since George Scott in 1965.

Seemingly not deemed an option for the Reds’ first team and with just one year left on his contract, he was always likely to be sold by Liverpool this summer.

This is despite him qualifying as a homegrown, a type of player the Reds need more of in their squad – Clarkson joined Liverpool’s academy at six years old.

He is one of several youngsters who will be moved on this summer. Those who could leave include Sepp van den Berg, Fabio Carvalho, Anderson Arroyo and Tyler Morton.

Clarkson leaves after 15 years at the club, he made three senior appearances between 2019 and 2020 and was in a matchday squad for Jurgen Klopp on a further nine occasions.

The 21-year-old is the club’s first sale of the summer but his departure follows confirmed loan moves for Calvin Ramsay (Preston) and goalkeeper Harvey Davies (Crewe).

All the best, Leighton!