After confirming the arrival of Alexis Mac Allister the anticipation for the next signing is growing, but it is “unlikely” to be Manu Kone a reliable reporter has stated.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been name-checked with increasing frequency in the last few weeks alongside OGC Nice’s Khephren Thuram.

An exciting prospect with nearly 120 games of senior experience, Kone would represent a sensible investment with claims he could be available for around £35 million.

Football Insider’s David Lynch reported earlier in the week that the club have been in touch with the young Frenchman’s representatives in view of a possible transfer.

News #Koné: Been told a transfer to #LFC is very unlikely. Yes, he’s on a shortlist because of his interesting profile but not a hot transfer target for Liverpool at this stage. For M‘Gladbach he’s still a top candidate for sale. But no concrete offers yet. @borussia demands… pic.twitter.com/Bgun99PfK9 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 10, 2023

And while he is on Liverpool’s shortlist for the summer, reliable German reporter Florian Plettenberg has stated that a transfer “is very unlikely” and that he is currently not a “hot” target.

The Sky Germany reporter goes on to say he is still “a top candidate for sale” for Borussia Monchengladbach in this window, but seemingly not for the Reds.

There had been suggestions that there was a clear pathway to Kone with Liverpool’s new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke having seen his son, Nils, take the same role at Gladbach.

But while a line has been drawn through Kone’s name by Plettenberg, it could suggest focus has shifted to prioritising a move for Khephren Thuram, despite reports of “negative” meetings with Nice, or Gabri Veiga.

Both have been subject to growing reports stemming from Liverpool’s interest and with Thuram and Veiga to represent France and Spain respectively in the U21 Euros this summer, it would be Liverpool’s preference to get deals done as early as possible.

Hopefully the next midfield announcement is not too far away!