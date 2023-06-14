While Liverpool’s forward line has transitioned from a mainstay front three to an area with options aplenty, Mo Salah is confident the same level of success is achievable.

As fearsome attacking tridents go, Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane were up there with the very best, a combination of pace, trickery, intelligence and cutting edge.

But Salah is the only one who remains after Mane and Firmino’s departures over two consecutive summers, meaning that the No. 11 has a new cast around him in Liverpool’s attack.

While the dynamics have changed, the Reds are not without talent in Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo – which instills confidence in Salah for the future.

“Without taking any credit from Bobby and Sadio, of course we can achieve [success],” Salah told Stadium Astro when asked if the same success can be achieved with the new look forward line.

“We can achieve more if we believe we can, we will achieve it.

“If we don’t believe, it’s not going to happen. I believe from my heart that we have great players, they have great potential.

“Some of them like Jota and Luis they’ve done it with us for one to three years, they know how we play and I think we just need to enjoy and [forget] the pressure, just play our football.”

The attacking contingent Jurgen Klopp will have at his disposal next season combined for 64 goals in 2022/23, a tally that was hindered by long-term injuries to Diaz and Jota.

The Reds are starting a new chapter but the Egyptian has seen Firmino-like qualities in Gakpo, which bodes well for Liverpool after he enjoys his first full pre-season.

“He’s kind of like Bobby, he likes to drop deep and sometimes he plays the No. 8 – so people can’t really blame him for [a lack of goals],” Salah added on the Reds’ No. 18.

“He knows how to play football, that’s for sure. He’s a really clever guy and he always wants to learn, I always tell him ‘don’t listen [to criticism], just play your football’.”

While the departure of Firmino has seen Liverpool lose an attacking option, there are no planned reinforcements in that area this summer with focus firmly on the midfield and defence.

The Reds have options aplenty up top and can turn to youth during cup campaigns when necessary, it is just a matter of it all clicking and finding a consistent clinical edge in front of goal – and Salah’s clearly confident that will be the case.