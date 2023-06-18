While many of the Reds are somehow still involved in international fixtures, some have found time for a well-earned rest.

After sharing an obligatory shirtless photo from a yacht last week, Mohamed Salah is continuing to relax having turned 31 on Thursday.

The Egyptian King posted a picture from his birthday celebrations in what looked to be a busy get-together back home.

It comes after Salah helped inspire a comeback victory over Guinea to send his country to the Africa Cup of Nations, with Egypt in action again on Sunday evening with a friendly against South Sudan.

The forward will already be looking ahead to next season to right the wrongs of the previous campaign, after issuing an apology to supporters for failing to qualify for the Champions League.

Elsewhere, a man not involved in his country’s current exploits is Thiago, who appears to be spending time in the Caribbean with his wife Julia having posted a picture from the same spot in which the pair announced two weeks they are expecting a baby.

Thiago shared a video earlier this week showcasing the work of his foundation and will be keen to overcome the hip issue that kept him out of action for the final weeks of the season.

More holiday pictures can be expected in the coming weeks, with many of the Reds soon to complete their international duties before taking a break ahead of next season.

Players will begin to come back to pre-season training on July 8, with return dates for each individual sporadically spread out depending on schedules with their respective nations.

The Reds faced a hectic fixture schedule in 2022/23 due to the break enforced by the winter World Cup in Qatar and will look to enjoy some rare time off ahead of a massive season to come.