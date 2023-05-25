There can be no hiding from Liverpool’s failure to qualify for the Champions League next season, and Mohamed Salah has not held back in his assessment of a ‘devastating’ season.

We knew it was coming, but we now know for certain that it is Europa League football in 2023/24.

After six successive seasons in Europe’s premier competition, Jurgen Klopp‘s side have been handed a rude awakening with their fifth-placed finish now confirmed.

With Man United dispatching Chelsea to the tune of 4-1 on Thursday, the door to the top four was emphatically closed – though it had long been hope that kept it ajar.

Liverpool have not done nearly enough this season to warrant a place in the Champions League and Salah is the first player to speak out – and he did not hold back.

In a message posted on his social media, the Egyptian did not hide his emotions as he apologised to supporters after a campaign to forget.

“I’m totally devastated. There’s absolutely no excuse for this,” the No. 11 penned.

“We had everything we needed to make it to next year’s Champions League and we failed. We are Liverpool and qualifying to the competition is the bare minimum.

“I am sorry but it’s too soon for an uplifting or optimistic post. We let you and ourselves down.”

It is a strong message that leaves nothing to the imagination and few can argue with the comments made.

A strong run-in, after a system change, offered hope with a level of consistency restored after a tumultuous start that left Liverpool chasing and on the back foot.

For Salah himself, the season has been far from one to forget when it comes to his goal contributions, having amassed 30 goals and 15 assists – impressive is just one word for it.

Though that matters little when the team goals are not achieved, which is an understatement with no silverware – Community Shield aside, if you can even count it – and a finish outside the top four.

We have seen before that Salah harnesses such setbacks as motivation, let’s hope it is the case for 2023/24 when a new era starts at Anfield.