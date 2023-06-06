Ange Postecoglou has left Celtic to become new manager of Tottenham, but growing up the Greek-born Australian was an avid Liverpool supporter.

Postecoglou has signed a four-year deal to become head coach at Spurs, becoming the fourth manager in permanent charge in as many years.

The 57-year-old arrives in the Premier League having taken a more unorthodox route to many coaches, with the majority of his career spent in Australia.

After stints in charge of Brisbane Roar, Melbourne Victory and the national team, Postecoglou then caught attention for his time with Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos, leading him to Celtic.

Now, he takes charge of one of the English top flight’s established big six, with hopes in north London being that he can finally bring Tottenham success.

Speaking in 2013, while in charge of Melbourne Victory, Postecoglou revealed that “the reason he’s a manager” is his upbringing as a Liverpool fan in the 1970s and ’80s.

“I grew up supporting Liverpool as well and I guess the reason I’m a manager today is because of the football club,” he told reporters.

“I grew up with the stories of Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley and the Boot Room, Ronnie Moran, Joe Fagan, Roy Evans, all those guys.

“That kind of philosophy has stayed with me. They were playing possession football before it was trendy in the world.”

Postegcoglou was speaking ahead of a pre-season friendly between Liverpool and Melbourne Victory that saw 95,446 fans sing You’ll Never Walk Alone before kickoff.

It was a spine-tingling moment that showcased the club’s appeal in Australia, with the new Tottenham manager one of many who grew up inspired by the Reds.

“From my perspective the whole experience will be a thrill,” he said ahead of the tie.

Brendan Rodgers’ side won 2-0 through goals from Steven Gerrard and new signing Iago Aspas, with Luis Suarez playing amid speculation over a £40 million plus £1 bid from Arsenal.

Much has changed at Liverpool since then, but Postecoglou will no doubt be relishing his first meeting with Jurgen Klopp‘s side in the Premier League.