The summer departures of James Milner and Roberto Firmino on free transfers leave just two players left from the squad Jurgen Klopp inherited eight years ago.

The manager’s first game in charge of Liverpool came away at Tottenham in October 2015, after replacing Brendan Rodgers with the team sitting 10th in the Premier League.

Plenty of players have come and gone since then, with Milner and Firmino leaving as two of the squad’s longest-serving members.

It means that Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez are the only players left standing from Klopp’s arrival at the club.

Henderson was signed by Kenny Dalglish in the summer of 2011 and went on to replace Steven Gerrard as Liverpool captain four years later.

Since obtaining the armband, he has lifted every major trophy available to him and his current deal runs until 2025, keeping him at the club for at least another two seasons.

The skipper has racked up 492 Liverpool appearances in all competitions, leaving him tied with Roger Hunt in 15th place on club’s the all-time list and within striking distance of a number of other legendary names such as Dalglish himself.

Gomez joined from Charlton in 2015 and is now the only remaining Liverpool player to have been signed by the club’s previous manager, Rodgers.

The defender has made 173 appearances across eight seasons for the Reds, with a series of long-term injuries preventing him from achieving more consistent game time.

He did, however, strike up a formidable centre-back partnership with Virgil van Dijk en route to capturing an elusive 19th league title in record-breaking fashion in 2019/20.

Klopp’s own contract is set to expire in 2026, which could see him outlast the entire squad that he inherited when he arrived in 2015.

In a world in which managers are often axed at the first sign of turbulence, it is a staggering level of longevity in what has so far been a glorious spell at Anfield.

Fans will be hoping that there is plenty of life left in Klopp’s Liverpool reign, with more silverware to add to his already impressive collection.