Despite seeing their first offer for Fabio Carvalho turned down as Liverpool dismiss any chance of a sale, RB Leipzig are preparing a new bid.

Carvalho’s future has become one of the dominant stories of the summer so far at Anfield, with the attacking midfielder subject of widespread interest.

That includes a permanent offer from RB Leipzig, who finished third in the Bundesliga, therefore qualifying for the Champions League, as well as winning Saturday’s DFB-Pokal final.

Leipzig’s bid was rejected, with sources describing it as “derisory,” while journalists on Merseyside have been briefed that the player is not for sale.

However, that has not stopped speculation, with Football Insider‘s David Lynch reporting that the German club are set to return with a new offer.

Their initial bid, Lynch claims, was worth “in excess” of £10 million, which would only resembles a minor profit on the £7.7 million package agreed with Fulham a year ago.

Liverpool would “prefer to sanction a season-long loan deal,” with Brentford, Burnley and West Ham among the sides interested, but that is said to have “little appeal” to Carvalho.

Instead, it is claimed that the 20-year-old “wants to move,” and that a buy-back clause could be negotiated into any sale.

This would allow Liverpool to re-sign Carvalho for a set fee were he to develop as they expect at another club.

The prospect of emulating the likes of Jude Bellingham and Jadon Sancho in settling in the Bundesliga is seen as a “more attractive option” for the player at this stage.

Leipzig are known as a selling club, but are no longer averse to spending sizeable fees on players, as recent deals for Benjamin Sesko (€24m), Timo Werner (€20m), David Raum (€26m) and Andre Silva (€23m) show.

It seems likely that Carvalho will eventually leave Liverpool, particularly given these early efforts to move, and joining Leipzig could be a smart decision.