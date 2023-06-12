It’s a new week and, as usual, there is no shortage of stories and transfer links for fans to sink their teeth into on their Monday evening.

Timber “not sure” on Ajax future

Liverpool have received a boost regarding the potential availability of Ajax’s Jurrien Timber, with the defender having admitted he is not currently in negotiations over a new contract.

Timber, who is also reportedly a target for Man United, told Vandaag Inside that he is “not sure” if he will remain at the Eredivisie club, revealing he is “not in talks with Ajax now” to extend his stay.

The 21-year-old is one of a number of defenders to have been linked with Anfield in recent weeks, with Fabrizio Romano indicating on Monday morning that a centre-back signing is a “priority” for Jurgen Klopp this summer.

Having already been capped 15 times for the Netherlands national side, often alongside Virgil van Dijk, Timber’s defensive versatility could be a valuable asset for the Reds should the manager persist with the new system.

Rivals Man United are also said to be keen to pursue the young centre-back, but GOAL‘s Neil Jones indicated last month “contact” had already been made between Liverpool and Ajax regarding the player.

Lavia latest & Gerrard’s next move

Liverpool are reluctant to be drawn into a bidding war for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia amid interest from Stamford Bridge

The imminent takeover of Man United could have knock-on implications for Liverpool’s pursuit of Khephren Thuram

Steven Gerrard is set to become manager of Saudi Arabia side Al-Ettifaq according to journalist Romain Molina

Latest Liverpool FC news

A Greek journalist has provided an update about the immediate future of Kostas Tsimikas

Liverpool are among a number of clubs to be linked with a move for Gambia striker Adama Bojang, according to the Guardian‘s Ed Aarons

A pitch has been named after Virgil van Dijk in the Dutch town in which the defender first played football

Around the grounds

Man United could be deterred from making an approach for Harry Kane by Tottenham’s reluctance to sell to a Premier League rival (Sky Sports)

Arsene Wenger has warned Man City against standing still in the transfer market this summer, not that they need an excuse to spend money (Mirror)

It appears that being arguably the greatest player of all time doesn’t make you immune from passport checks, just ask Lionel Messi (Express)

Tweet of the day and match of the night

The club asked followers for their favourite goal of the 2022/23 campaign and we fully approve of this selection from the historic 7-0 beating of Man United.

Any excuse to relive that evening!

If you have somehow still got room in your life for more football, Germany are taking on Ukraine in the latest set of international friendlies.

Viaplay Sports 1 is the place to be from 5pm (BST) if you want to catch all the action.