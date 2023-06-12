★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 12, 2023: Southampton's Roméo Lavia during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United and Southampton FC at Old Trafford. The game ended in a goal-less draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liverpool FC Transfer Rumours  •  

Liverpool not interested in “bidding war” with Chelsea for Romeo Lavia

According to recent reports, Liverpool are not prepared to engage in a “bidding war” with the likes of Chelsea for the signature of Romeo Lavia.

The Southampton midfielder has been the subject of much speculation already this summer, with reports last month claiming that the Reds are “admirers” of the player.

Despite suffering relegation with the Saints, Lavia impressed throughout 2022/23 and has caught the eye of a number of the Premier League‘s top clubs.

Football Insider‘s Merseyside correspondent David Lynch has reported that while Liverpool have made contact over a potential deal, the club will not be held to ransom to sign the teenager.

Lynch wrote that the Reds would require “guarantees” from Lavia that Anfield is his preferred destination and that Chelsea have “already laid the groundwork” for a summer move.

The new manager at Stamford Bridge Mauricio Pochettino is said to be a “huge fan” of the Belgian as he plans to reverse his side’s fortunes following a 12th-placed finish in the Premier League.

STOKE-ON-TRENT, ENGLAND - Monday, April 18, 2016: Tottenham Hotspur's manager Mauricio Pochettino before the FA Premier League match against Stoke City at the Britannia Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Chelsea tabled a speculative £50 million bid for the youngster last summer just two months after his arrival from Man City, an offer that was promptly rejected by the Saints.

Man City currently have a buy-back option in place for the midfielder, allowing the Premier League champions to repurchase him for around £40 million following his £10.5 million sale in July.

Lavia appeared 34 times for Southampton in all competitions last season, operating predominantly as a defensive midfielder and displaying maturity beyond his years with his performances.

Liverpool have made no secret of their desire to restock the midfield area this summer, with Alexis Mac Allister becoming the first signing of the summer last week.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp applauds the supporters during the lap of appreciation after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The World Cup winner’s arrival hasn’t caused links to cease, with Lavia being named among the likes of Khephren Thuram, Manu Kone, Ryan Gravenberch and Gabri Veiga on the Reds’ potential list of targets.

Jurgen Klopp will be keen to add more options to his armoury in time for the start of pre-season, with the first set of players scheduled to return on July 8.

Lavia has certainly captured Liverpool’s attention, but the club are unlikely to be willing to match the lofty figures Chelsea could be prepared to spend.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks