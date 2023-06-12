According to recent reports, Liverpool are not prepared to engage in a “bidding war” with the likes of Chelsea for the signature of Romeo Lavia.

The Southampton midfielder has been the subject of much speculation already this summer, with reports last month claiming that the Reds are “admirers” of the player.

Despite suffering relegation with the Saints, Lavia impressed throughout 2022/23 and has caught the eye of a number of the Premier League‘s top clubs.

Football Insider‘s Merseyside correspondent David Lynch has reported that while Liverpool have made contact over a potential deal, the club will not be held to ransom to sign the teenager.

Lynch wrote that the Reds would require “guarantees” from Lavia that Anfield is his preferred destination and that Chelsea have “already laid the groundwork” for a summer move.

The new manager at Stamford Bridge Mauricio Pochettino is said to be a “huge fan” of the Belgian as he plans to reverse his side’s fortunes following a 12th-placed finish in the Premier League.

Chelsea tabled a speculative £50 million bid for the youngster last summer just two months after his arrival from Man City, an offer that was promptly rejected by the Saints.

Man City currently have a buy-back option in place for the midfielder, allowing the Premier League champions to repurchase him for around £40 million following his £10.5 million sale in July.

Lavia appeared 34 times for Southampton in all competitions last season, operating predominantly as a defensive midfielder and displaying maturity beyond his years with his performances.

Liverpool have made no secret of their desire to restock the midfield area this summer, with Alexis Mac Allister becoming the first signing of the summer last week.

The World Cup winner’s arrival hasn’t caused links to cease, with Lavia being named among the likes of Khephren Thuram, Manu Kone, Ryan Gravenberch and Gabri Veiga on the Reds’ potential list of targets.

Jurgen Klopp will be keen to add more options to his armoury in time for the start of pre-season, with the first set of players scheduled to return on July 8.

Lavia has certainly captured Liverpool’s attention, but the club are unlikely to be willing to match the lofty figures Chelsea could be prepared to spend.