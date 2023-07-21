★ PREMIUM
21 of the best photos as Liverpool win their 2nd trophy of pre-season!

We were treated to a great performance from a range of players as Liverpool thrashed Leicester in pre-season.

Three goals in eight minutes towards the end of the first half put the game out of sight and allowed Liverpool to focus solely on their instructions in the second half.

There were a few unusual moments in the match, too.

Dominik Szoboszlai nearly scored from the halfway line, the referee seemed to be in pre-season mode himself, and Alisson only came on in the 61st minute.

We caught the game on camera, and there were some brilliant photos as a result.

Here are 21 of the best images from Liverpool’s 4-0 friendly win vs. Leicester:

SINGAPORE - Sunday, July 30, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp waves to supporters after a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. Liverpool won 4-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Sunday, July 30, 2023: Liverpool players and mascots before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Sunday, July 30, 2023: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker on the bench during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Sunday, July 30, 2023: Liverpool supporter celebrate a goal during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There were 30,000 in attendance at the Singapore National Stadium.

Expensive tickets and another fixture vs. Bayern Munich, to come on Wednesday, meant the ground was only half full, but those that were there enjoyed themselves.

SINGAPORE - Sunday, July 30, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez (L) and Mohamed Salah during the pre-match warm-up before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Sunday, July 30, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Sunday, July 30, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Sunday, July 30, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Sunday, July 30, 2023: Liverpool's Bobby Clark celebrates after scoring the second goal during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Sunday, July 30, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Sunday, July 30, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring the first goal during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Sunday, July 30, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring the first goal during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Sunday, July 30, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Sunday, July 30, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring the first goal during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Sunday, July 30, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez looked really sharp, with the latter bagging his fourth goal in three pre-season matches.

The two have linked up well over the last couple of weeks and have clearly built on the connection they formed at times last year.

SINGAPORE - Sunday, July 30, 2023: Liverpool's Diogo Jota (R) celebrates after scoring the third goal during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Sunday, July 30, 2023: Liverpool's Ben Doak celebrates after scoring the fourth goal during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Sunday, July 30, 2023: Liverpool's Ben Doak (R) celebrates after scoring the fourth goal during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Sunday, July 30, 2023: Liverpool's Ben Doak celebrates after scoring the fourth goal during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Sunday, July 30, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez (R) celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The new-look team is really starting to gel ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister impressed again while youngsters Bobby Clark and Ben Doak again proved they are more than making up the numbers on this trip.

SINGAPORE - Sunday, July 30, 2023: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk is presented with the Standard Chartered trophy after a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. Liverpool won 4-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And here’s Virgil van Dijk holding the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy.

The Dutchman will hopefully need the practice with Jordan Henderson gone!

