We were treated to a great performance from a range of players as Liverpool thrashed Leicester in pre-season.

Three goals in eight minutes towards the end of the first half put the game out of sight and allowed Liverpool to focus solely on their instructions in the second half.

There were a few unusual moments in the match, too.

Dominik Szoboszlai nearly scored from the halfway line, the referee seemed to be in pre-season mode himself, and Alisson only came on in the 61st minute.

We caught the game on camera, and there were some brilliant photos as a result.

Here are 21 of the best images from Liverpool’s 4-0 friendly win vs. Leicester:

There were 30,000 in attendance at the Singapore National Stadium.

Expensive tickets and another fixture vs. Bayern Munich, to come on Wednesday, meant the ground was only half full, but those that were there enjoyed themselves.

Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez looked really sharp, with the latter bagging his fourth goal in three pre-season matches.

The two have linked up well over the last couple of weeks and have clearly built on the connection they formed at times last year.

The new-look team is really starting to gel ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister impressed again while youngsters Bobby Clark and Ben Doak again proved they are more than making up the numbers on this trip.

And here’s Virgil van Dijk holding the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy.

The Dutchman will hopefully need the practice with Jordan Henderson gone!