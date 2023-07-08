The pre-season content is keeping us ticking over nicely before we finally see the Reds back in action for the first time in two months this Wednesday.

Liverpool’s first set of players returned to the training pitch on July 8 to begin preparations for 2023/24, with the internationals coming back three days later on July 11.

The squad then flew out to Germany over the weekend, where they will meet Karlsruher and Greuther Furth in friendly matches before a further trip to Singapore which begins later this month.

Jurgen Klopp has wasted no time in putting the team through their paces in the early stages of their Donaueschingen training camp, where the players have been commuting to training on bikes through the scenic Black Forest town.

The boss once again looked in good spirits as he led the way through the trees on day three in Germany for another day of work on the football pitch.

New sporting director Jorg Schmadtke watched on as the Reds cycled to their Monday morning session, with Joel Matip among those braving the early heat.

Mohamed Salah gave us a big smile as he went by, although we’re not sure how he is getting away without wearing a safety helmet!

Among those on the journey was captain Jordan Henderson, who still has plenty to think about with his Liverpool career remaining uncertain amid reports that a move to the Middle East could be around the corner.

The skipper has agreed terms to sign for Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq, but whether the Saudi Pro League side are willing and able pay a sufficient fee to secure the signing remains to be seen.

It is a big few weeks ahead for the Reds as they look to get in the best possible shape to face Chelsea on the opening day of their Premier League campaign in just under four weeks’ time.

Five pre-season friendlies currently separate Liverpool from competitive action and we are looking forward to seeing who shines between now and Stamford Bridge!