★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

A complete timeline of Liverpool’s captains – From Hannah to Van Dijk

After eight seasons with Jordan Henderson donning the captain’s armband, change is afoot for Liverpool as they usher in their 44th captain since the club was incepted in 1892.

Since 2015, the captain’s armband has been on the arm of Henderson after inheriting the privilege from Steven Gerrard – with both Brendan Rodgers and Jurgen Klopp putting their faith in the No. 14.

But another era ended with Henderson leaving the club, ensuring the Reds would need a new captain.

It is one of the greatest honours to be bestowed and Liverpool has a long line of peerless leaders dating back to the club’s inception in 1892.

Let’s take a look back at the captains through the decades, from 1892 to present day – it is quite the list!

 

1890s

Andrew Hannah, Liverpool captain, 1893 (EMPICS/EMPICS Sport)

Andrew Hannah – 1892-95
Duncan McLean – 1895
Jimmy Ross – 1895-97
John McCartney – 1897-98
Harry Storer – 1898-99
George Allan – 1899
Billy Dunlop – 1899-1900

 

1900s

Alex Raisbeck – 1900-09
Arthur Goddard – 1909-12

 

1910s

Liverpool team group: (back row, l-r) Dick Johnson, Tom Miller, Willie Cunningham, Jim Penman, Peter McKinney, Billy Lacey (third row, l-r) Trainer W Connell, Dick Forshaw, Harry Chambers, Elisha Scott, Harold McNaughton, Jock McNab, Billy Matthews, George Patterson (second row, l-r) Manager David Ashworth, Jackie Sheldon, Jack Bamber, Tommy Lucas, Ephraim Longworth, Donald McKinlay, Tom Bromilow, Bert Pearson, Secretary (front row, l-r) Jones, Bill Jenkinson, Lancashire Cup, Liverpool Cup, Harry Lewis, Walter Wadsworth. Liverpool FC squad photo season 1920/21 - 1920s. ( EMPICS/EMPICS Sport)

Ephraim Longworth – 1912-13
Harry Lowe – 1913-15
Ephraim Longworth – 1919-22

 

1920s

(Please credit within piece: The Bromilow family) Liverpool striker Gordon Hodgson

Don Mackinlay – 1922-28
Tom Bromilow – 1928-29
James Jackson – 1929-31

 

1930s

Tom Bradshaw – 1931-34
Ernie Blenkinsop – 1934-37
Tom Cooper – 1937-39
Matt Busby – 1939-40

 

1940s

Liverpool's Jack Balmer runs out before the match

Willie Fagan – 1945-47
Jack Balmer – 1947-49
Phil Taylor – 1949-53

 

1950s

Billy Liddell

Bill Jones – 1953-54
Laurie Hughes – 1954-55
Billy Liddell – 1955-58
Johnny Wheeler – 1958-1959
Ronnie Moran – 1959-60

 

1960s

RON YEATS, LIVERPOOL (Don Morley/EMPICS Sport)

Dick White – 1960-61
Ron Yeats – 1961-70

 

1970s

Liverpool captain Emlyn Hughes, 1977 European Cup final (PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

Tommy Smith – 1970-73
Emlyn Hughes – 1973-79
Phil Thompson – 1979-81

 

1980s

Alan Hansen, Liverpool, 1980 (Peter Robinson/EMPICS Sport)

Graeme Souness – 1982-84
Phil Neal – 1984-85
Alan Hansen – 1985-1988
Ronnie Whelan – 1988-89
Alan Hansen – 1989-90

 

1990s

Liverpool's injured club captain Jamie Redknapp lifts the FA Cup with Robbie Fowler (right) and the rest of the team after victory over Arsenal in today's FA Cup Final at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff. The cup was presented by the Duke of York. (Picture by David Jones PA Archive/PA Image)

Ronnie Whelan – 1990-91
Mark Wright – 1991-93
John Barnes – 1993
Ian Rush – 1993-96
John Barnes – 1996-97
Paul Ince – 1997-99
Jamie Redknapp – 1999-2002

 

2000s

Liverpool's Steven Gerrard celebrates victory with The UEFA Champions League Trophy, Istanbul 2005 (PA Images)

Sami Hyypia – 2002-03
Steven Gerrard – 2003-15

 

2010s

2J8AE8J Liverpool's Jordan Henderson celebrates with the trophy after winning the Emirates FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday May 14, 2022.

Jordan Henderson – 2015-23

 

2020s

New Liverpool FC captain Virgil van Dijk at the National Stadium on July 30, 2023 in Singapore. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk – 2023*

* Information via LFCHistory.net

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks