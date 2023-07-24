As momentum within the Saudi Pro League continues to gather pace, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has become the latest name to be linked with a move to the Middle East.

The midfielder was joined by Naby Keita, James Milner and Roberto Firmino in departing Anfield upon the end of his contract this summer, but he remains the only player among the four to have not yet found a new club.

Oxlade-Chamberlain spent six seasons on Merseyside, registering 146 appearances in all competitions with 18 goals.

Injuries ultimately hampered his Liverpool career after an impressive start, but he has now attracted interest from Saudi Arabia since his departure.

The ever-growing Saudi Pro League has already attracted big names such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema with lucrative salaries, while Liverpool’s Fabinho and Jordan Henderson are also heading in that direction.

The Mirror have reported that the 29-year-old is the subject of a “three-way battle” to be signed ahead of the new season, with interest also coming from Brentford and Besiktas.

Brentford are said to be proposing a one-year deal and have cited the resurgence of Christian Eriksen as a marker for what he could achieve should he join the Bees.

Besiktas are reportedly prepared to make Oxlade-Chamberlain their highest-paid player in a bid to bring him to the Turkish Super Lig this summer.

Sky Sports have also claimed interest from Saudi Arabia, along with clubs in MLS and another Premier League side in Aston Villa.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been without a club since waving goodbye to the Reds on the final day of the 2022/23, with his contract officially expiring on June 30.

He arrived from Arsenal in the summer of 2017, making an immediate impact with 42 appearances in his debut season before suffering a severe knee injury in the Champions League semi-final against Roma.

The midfielder will be keen to resolve his future sooner rather than later, with the start of the domestic season very much on the horizon.