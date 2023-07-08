Jurgen Klopp‘s squad have travelled far and wide throughout the summer and Alisson returned to where it all started ahead of his pre-season return on Tuesday.

Liverpool’s No. 1 has been enjoying his downtime after a standout season in 2022/23 but preparations for the upcoming campaign have been slowly building up.

Alisson will form part of the second wave of senior players to return to training after being called up for international duty in June, despite not playing in any of Brazil’s two fixtures.

He was forced out of contention with a finger injury which, thankfully, does not show any signs of disrupting his preparations for the year ahead.

He is more than worthy of an extra break but he was never too far away from his goalkeeper gloves, and it took him back to his first club in Brazil, Internacional.

The 30-year-old is a frequent visitor to the club he played 58 times for at the start of his career, and it was no different this summer.

Alisson was pictured at Internacional’s training ground during the week, donning their training kit as he prepares for his return to Merseyside after a three-week break.

During his time in his native Brazil, Alisson has also spent time training alongside Liverpool’s goalkeeping coach Claudio Taffarel, diligently working through his individual training programme.

The Brazilian was the obvious and only choice for Player of the Season in 2022/23, it does not even bear thinking about where the Reds would be without him and we can expect another strong season to come.

Let’s just hope Liverpool are not as reliant on their No. 1 this time around!