★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Curtis Jones man of the match as England U21s book place in Euros final

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones was again impressive for England under-21s as they comfortably beat Isreal to book a place in the European Championships final on Wednesday night.

Jones, who has been deployed in a slightly deeper, more central role for the young England side, caught the eye for his calm and composed play on the ball, keeping possession impressively.

Goals from Morgan Gibbs-White – who had earlier missed a penalty, Cole Palmer and Cameron Archer secured the win, with England to face either Ukraine or Spain Saturday’s final.

Liverpool’s other member of the squad, Harvey Elliott played the final 16 minutes, replacing Emile Smith Rowe.

Jones’ performance in the middle though, earned him the UEFA Under-21 Player of the Match award.

The 22-year-old scouser enjoyed a renaissance at the end of last season for Liverpool, starting all of the Reds’ final 11 games of the season in the left midfield berth.

It wasn’t just Liverpool fans who noticed his performance for England, with fans of other clubs also taking to Twitter to highlight the Reds’ No.17.

With increased competition for places following the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, Jones – and indeed Elliott – will now face an interesting dilemma whether to return to pre-season training early or take the full three weeks off that they would usually receive.

Liverpool’s non-internationals report for testing at the AXA Training Centre on Saturday, while those players involved in internationals this summer report next Tuesday before flying to Germany for an early summer training camp.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks