Dominik Szoboszlai has explained his decision to take Liverpool’s No. 8 shirt upon joining – partly inspired by his Steven Gerrard tattoo!

Szoboszlai completed his £60 million move to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, becoming the Reds’ second signing of the summer.

His arrival follows that of Alexis Mac Allister, who took up the No. 10 last worn by Sadio Mane when he joined from Brighton in June.

The latest signing has inherited the No. 8 shirt vacated by Naby Keita this summer, but, of course, most famously worn by Gerrard.

Gerrard is a touchstone for the majority of players signed by Liverpool in recent years, with memories of his heroics as captain of the club – including at Istanbul – shining through.

It is much the same for Szoboszlai, who even has a quote from the legendary midfielder on his arm, reading: “Talent is a divine blessing, but without incredible will and humility, it is worth nothing.”

Speaking to LFCTV upon his transfer to Anfield, the 22-year-old explained his decision to take up the No. 8 shirt.

“Not [for] a special reason, but of course it’s a great number,” he said.

“A lot of great players had this number.

“And also I have a tattoo from Steven Gerrard, what he said – I don’t even remember when but before – so it was also a reason why.”

Before Gerrard, the No. 8 shirt was worn by Emile Heskey, with other previous incumbents in the Premier League era being Oyvind Leonhardsen, Stan Collymore, Jamie Redknapp and Paul Stewart.

It was undoubtedly the 43-year-old who made it iconic in the modern day, which has in turn inspired Szoboszlai.